Ben Stokes will not be in England's training session on Tuesday

Ben Stokes' father, Ged, suffered a serious illness and remains in critical condition after being admitted to the hospital on Monday.

Stokes will not be in the England training session at SuperSport Park on Tuesday afternoon, so he can be by his father's bed in Johannesburg.

The England and Wales Cricket Board, with the support of Ben and his family, requests that the media and the public respect the privacy of Ben and his family at this time.