Ben Simmons publishes triple-double when the Philadelphia 76ers dominate the Detroit Pistons | NBA News

Monday night NBA scores Philadelphia 76ers 125-109 Detroit Pistons

Denver Nuggets 113-111 Phoenix Suns

Toronto Raptors 115-120 Indiana Pacers (OT)

Utah Jazz 104-107 Miami Heat

Houston Rockets 113-104 Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs 145-115 Grizzlies of Memphis

New Orleans Pelicans 102-94 Portland Trail Blazers

Chicago Bulls 95-103 Orlando Magic

Minnesota Timberwolves 104-113 Golden State Warriors

Washington Wizards 121-115 New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks 118-121 Cleveland Cavaliers

Philadelphia 76ers 125-109 Detroit Pistons

Ben Simmons scored a triple double and Tobias Harris contributed 35 points when the Philadelphia 76ers handed host Detroit Pistons his fifth straight loss, 125-109, on Monday night.

Simmons accumulated 16 points, 13 rebounds and 17 assists. Harris made 14 of 21 field goal attempts, including four triples. Furkan Korkmaz delivered 21 points from the bench and Joel Embiid had 20 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three assists for the Sixers.

Blake Griffin of Harris and the Pistons exchanged words and hit chests after Harris knocked down a pass inside the Pistons during the last quarter. Both players received technical fouls.

Andre Drummond, the best rebounder in the league, was not in the starting lineup after missing the morning shot. He left the bench and scored a total of 27 points with nine rebounds and three assists. Derrick Rose contributed 16 points and seven assists, and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points and four assists. Griffin shot only 2 of 14 from the field and scored eight points.

Image:

Ben Simmons gets up to score in the basket against Detroit



Detroit tied it 65-65 early in the second half, but Philadelphia responded with a 17-7 run. Harris scored seven points during that period and Korkmaz threw five more. Korkmaz had another 5-0 personal career later in the fourth to be 92-79.

The Sixers led 94-86 heading to the fourth. Josh Richardson hit a jumper with just over eight minutes left, giving Philadelphia a 103-92 lead. Korkmaz's triple with 4:54 remaining stretched the Sixers' lead to 17.

Denver Nuggets 113-111 Phoenix Suns

Jamal Murray had 28 points and seven assists and hit an advantage basket with 2.5 seconds left when the Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111.

Nikola Jokic finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his sixth double triple of the season, Will Barton scored 13 points, Jerami Grant had 11 and Paul Millsap added 10 for Denver, which has won seven straight games.

Ricky Rubio led Phoenix with 21 points and added nine assists, Kelly Oubre Jr had 14 points, and Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky had 13 each. The Suns have lost seven in a row.

Denver led by up to 13 in the third quarter, but Phoenix reduced it to 82-81 in the fourth. Kaminsky's short jump to open the room gave the Suns their first lead from the first quarter, but Grant's three-point play put the Nuggets ahead 88-85 with 9:49 left.

Image:

Jamal Murray celebrates a basket against Phoenix



Phoenix returned to take the lead again. Cameron Johnson connected three consecutive points and Oubre converted a three-point play to put the Suns up 94-88. It was a four-point advantage when Denver turned it around three times, Oubre hit a trhee-pointer and Mikal Bridges added a jumper to do it 101-92, but the Nuggets recovered again.

Jokic scored nine points, hit six free throws and a triple that drew him at 108, and then fed Murray for a triple that gave Denver a 111-108 lead.

Devin Booker, who did not score until the end in the third and finished with 11, connected a triple tie with 25 seconds remaining. The Nuggets sold out the clock and Murray hit a two-point length with 2.5 seconds remaining. Grant blocked Booker's three-point attempt from the corner to end the game.

Toronto Raptors 115-120 Indiana Pacers (OT)

Aaron Holiday made two triples at the end of overtime and finished with 19 points and 10 assists when Indiana Pacers defeated the Toronto Raptors 120-115 in Indianapolis.

Myles Turner and TJ Warren each had 24 points each for the Pacers, who ended the streak of five consecutive Toronto wins.

The Raptors, who defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday after losing 30 points in the third quarter, returned from a 15-point deficit in the second quarter against the Pacers, but failed to win.

Domantas Sabonis scored 12 points and caught 17 rebounds for Indiana. Jeremy Lamb, who missed the previous two games with a groin injury, had 12 points, as did TJ McConnell. Kyle Lowry had 30 points and nine assists for Toronto. Serge Ibaka had 23 points and nine rebounds, Fred VanVleet contributed 21 points and 11 assists and OG Anunoby accumulated 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pacers managed to triple Holiday and Warren leading by two with 41.6 seconds to play. Lowry's layout tied him at 107 with 34.7 seconds remaining. Lowry gave the last blow of regulation, but failed.

Holiday's triple gave Indiana a three-point lead with 2:05 to play overtime. He made another triple with 54.2 seconds remaining to increase the lead to four.

Houston Rockets 113-104 Sacramento Kings

James Harden scored 34 points and Russell Westbrook added 29 to help the Houston Rockets achieve a 113-104 victory over host Sacramento Kings.

Clint Capela recorded 15 points and 14 rebounds when Houston won its fourth consecutive game. Danuel House Jr added 14 points and PJ Tucker collected 11 rebounds.

Harden made four triples and added five rebounds and five assists. Westbrook drained three triples and had seven rebounds and six assists for the Rockets, who shot 44.8 percent from the field, including 15 of 39 from the three-point range.

De & # 39; Aaron Fox scored 19 of his best 31 points of the season in the last quarter and added nine rebounds, the peak of the season, with six assists. But he was only 4 of 9 from the free throw line when the Kings lost their fourth consecutive competition.

Richaun Holmes recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Trevor Ariza also scored 12 for Sacramento. Marvin Bagley III had 11 points, while Nemanja Bjelica and Buddy Hield scored 10 each.

Image:

James Harden shoots a float against Sacramento



The score was 97-79 entering the final stanza, and Ben McLemore of Houston knocked down a triple of 20 seconds in the fourth. But the Rockets missed their next 10 field goal attempts to help the Kings return to the game. Sacramento erupted for the first time for 13 consecutive points with Bjelica and Fox closing the outbreak with quick-lay lay-ups to cut the deficit to 100-92 with 7:30 remaining.

The Kings moved within six before Capela hit two free throws and Westbrook drained a triple when the Rockets increased their lead to 107-96 with 4:13 remaining. Harden drained a triple with 2:32 remaining to return to a margin of 11 points and Houston closed it.

Utah Jazz 104-107 Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo had 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks when host Miami Heat defeated Utah Jazz 107-104.

Miami, which had a 19-4 race to open the fourth quarter, improved its home record to 13-1. The Heat received 20 points and eight rebounds from Jimmy Butler, 17 points from rookie Tyler Herro (including nine in the fourth quarter) and 15 points from Goran Dragic. Miami also received a double double from Meyers Leonard (11 points, 10 rebounds).

Utah, which had its streak of five consecutive wins interrupted, scored a season record of 27 points for Joe Ingles, including 16 in the first half. Jazz striker Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points, and center Rudy Gobert had 18 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks.

Image:

Joe Ingles attacks Miami Heat defense



Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell, who entered the game with an average of 25.2 points, remained at 13. He made only 5 of 18 shots from the floor and was forced to four turnovers.

The third quarter presented three advantage changes before Utah took control, taking an advantage of 81-76 in the fourth. However, Miami started the last quarter with a pair of Adebayo mates and took the lead forever in the Adebayo pitch on Gobert with 7:53 remaining in the game.

Miami, which beat Utah 55-46, contained a late Jazz race to win the game.

San Antonio Spurs 145-115 Grizzlies of Memphis

LaMarcus Aldridge contributed 40 points, the most of the season, 28 of them in the first half, and DeMar DeRozan added 26 points and 10 assists when San Antonio Spurs visitors achieved a 145-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Aldridge was 17 of 25 from the floor and won the eighth game of more than 40 points of his career. DeRozan hit 10 of 11 from the field for San Antonio, who beat Memphis 67.4 percent to 46.9 percent.

The Spurs led by 19 points after three periods, then extended the lead to 23 points in the fourth before sending the holders to the bench. San Antonio also finished the game with a 23-6 run, producing season highs for scoring and shooting percentage.

Image:

LaMarcus Aldridge scores on the edge against Memphis



Trey Lyles added 17 points for San Antonio, while Dejounte Murray and Marco Belinelli scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Jaren Jackson Jr led Memphis with 22 points, while Ja Morant had 19 points for the Grizzlies. Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 12 rebounds, Dillion Brooks had 14 points, Tyus Jones scored 11 and Brandon Clarke hit 10.

New Orleans Pelicans 102-94 Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday scored 21 points when the New Orleans Pelicans visitors finished the streak of four consecutive victories of the Portland Trail Blazers with a 102-94 victory night.

Brandon Ingram added 19 points and 11 rebounds, JJ Redick scored 16, Derrick Favors had 12 points and 13 rebounds and E & # 39; Twaun Moore left the bank to score 13 when the Pelicans won for the second time in 16 games.

Carmelo Anthony, returning from an absence from a game due to a knee bruise, scored 23 points to lead the Blazers. CJ McCollum added 20 points, Damian Lillard had 18 points and Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and 16 rebounds, his 15th consecutive double-double.

Portland led by two at halftime and the score was tied four times in the third quarter before New Orleans made a run. Moore scored five points when the Pelicans opened a seven-point lead before Anthony made two free throws to pull the Blazers within 82-77 at the end of the third quarter.

Portland reached a point early in the fourth quarter before Moore and Holiday made consecutive three-pointers to give New Orleans a 95-88 lead. The Pelicans kept the Blazers at bay and increased the lead to 101-91 when Moore fed Kenrich Williams for a dump with 3:36 remaining.

Chicago Bulls 95-103 Orlando Magic

Terrence Ross scored a total of 26 points from the bank while the Orlando Magic endured 103-95 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic added 21 points for the Magic, who broke a three-game losing streak. Aaron Gordon recorded a double double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz had 13 points each.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 26 points despite shooting 8 of 26 from the field. Tomas Satoransky had 20 points and Lauri Markkanen scored 10 while Chicago closed a four-game trip with two wins and two losses.

The Magic was definitely ahead with 11:11 remaining in the last quarter. The score was tied at 83 when Ross drained a 16-foot bridge from an assist by DJ Augustin. Ross made a triple to increase the lead to five points with 9:31 to go, and Gordon added a basket to be 90-83 with 9:09 to play.

The Bulls scratched at three points with 8:01 remaining, but never approached. Gordon crowned the scoreboard with a dump at the last minute.

Minnesota Timberwolves 104-113 Golden State Warriors

Washington Wizards 121-115 New York Knicks

Bradley Beal scored 30 points when an exhausted Washington Wizards group was about to lose a 17-point lead in the final straight and endured by a 121-115 victory over host New York Knicks.

Beal shot 13 of 38 from the field, setting a personal record in the field goal attempts, as the Wizards survived being beaten 16-5 in the final 4:40. Troy Brown Jr added a personal record of 26 when the Wizards exceeded a deficit of 13 points in the first quarter. Ish Smith contributed 17 while Gary Payton II completed the cash score after being signed by the G-League by adding 10 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists.

The Wizards maintained a 94-91 lead in Brown's jumper as they entered the room and seemed to secure their last victory over the Knicks early in the quarter. They took a 107-97 lead in a triple from Payton with 8:04 left and held a 116-99 lead in two Brown free throws with 4:40 remaining.

New York broke in and was 118-115 on Julius Randle's bench with 48.1 seconds remaining and Brown was called for a violation of the firing clock in Washington's next possession. After a timeout, Elfrid Payton missed a triple, Mitchell Robinson got the rebound and the ball got out of his hands.

With 9.8 seconds remaining, Brown split a pair on the line for a 119-115 lead. After New York called its last timeout, Damyean Dotson missed a triple with 8.5 seconds left and Brown froze the game by hitting two free throws with 4.2 seconds left.

Randle led the Knicks with 35 points this season. Dotson added 19 points and rookie RJ Barrett added 18 points while New York shot 47.3 percent.

Atlanta Hawks 118-121 Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton scored 25 points when the Cleveland Cavaliers stopped Atlanta Hawks 121-118 visitors to record their first winning streak of three games of the season.

Sexton was 12 of 20 from the field and scored more than 23 points in four of the last six games. Sexton also added six rebounds.

The Cavaliers lost 94-90 at the end of the third quarter before having a 16-2 run and finally led by 14 points. But Atlanta closed with a 13-2 run and used a triple of Trae Young to close the margin to three points with 49.8 seconds remaining. It was still 121-118 when Atlanta had the chance to tie, but Young lost a triple in the doorbell.

Darius Garland, who had two triples during the four-quarter increase in Cleveland, finished with 21 points. Kevin Love added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Cedi Osman scored 18. Kevin Porter Jr left the bench to score 15.

The Atlanta Hawks celebrated the return of John Collins, who had 27 points, with 12 of 20 from the field, and 10 rebounds. Collins had missed 25 games due to a suspension for violating the NBA drug policy. The Hawks were 4-21 with Collins out of the lineup.

Atlanta earned 30 points from Young, who connected his first three triples of the game, but finished only 5 of 14. It was his fifth straight game with at least 30 points. Young added 11 assists and six rebounds. Rookie De & # 39; Andre Hunter scored 23 and Kevin Huerter added 19.

