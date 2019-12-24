Bellator 237: Fedor vs. Fight date. Rampage, price, how to watch, live stream

Bellator heads to the Far East for the first time on Saturday, December 28, as they partner with Rizin Fighting Federation for Bellator 237 of the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The organization is bringing two MMA legends to the "Land of the Rising Sun,quot;, while Fedor Emelianenko fights Quinton "Rampage,quot; Jackson in the header.

Emelianenko (38-6, a non-contest) returns to Japan for the first time since a first-round technical knockout victory over Singh Jaideep at the Rizin World Grand Prix 2015 Finale in December 2015. The man who is seen by the majority of MMA Experts such as the greatest heavyweight in the history of mixed martial arts competed primarily in Japan during the first half of his career under the PRIDE promotion, where he ran through the competition to become the heavyweight champion and The best fighter in the world.

The questions surrounded Emelianenko and if he would continue his legendary career after being knocked out by Ryan Bader in 35 seconds in the final of the Heavyweight Grand Prix at Bellator 214 in January. But all were rumors when Emelianenko announced in June that he signed a new agreement with Bellator to stay with the company and finish his career there.

Jackson (38-13) will fight for the first time since Bellator 206 in September 2018, when he stopped Wanderlei Silva in the second round to break a two-fight skid. Like Emelianenko, "Rampage,quot; was also put on the map in PRIDE from 2001-2006.

The clash between Fedor and "Rampage,quot; is not meant to be one in which the winner marches into a title fight against champion Ryan Bader. It's something intended exclusively for fans of hardcore fights and people who saw the two at their best.

Here is a complete Bellator 237 guide with betting odds, billboard information and more.

When is Bellator 237?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 Time: 10:00 pm. ET

10:00 pm. ET Main event: 12:30 am. ET (approximate)

12:30 am. ET (approximate) Live broadcast: DAZN

The main Fedor-Rampage card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET, transmission in DAZN.

Bellator 237 live stream: how to watch

Bellator 237 is not available through traditional pay-per-view or a linear television channel. Fans in North America can sign up to watch the fight online with DAZN, the worldwide live sports streaming service.

DAZN can be transmitted on a variety of platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers through DAZN .com.

Comcast customers can subscribe to DAZN on Xfinity Flex and Xfinity X1.

How much does Bellator 237 cost?

1 month DAZN subscription: $ 19.99

1 year DAZN subscription: $ 99.99

For current subscribers, the fight card is already included as part of your plan.

Where is Bellator 237?

Bellator 237 takes place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

This will mark the thirteenth time Emelianenko competes in the famous Japanese arena, while Jackson fights there for the tenth time.

Bellator 237 betting

According to Bovada, Emelianenko opened as a -130 favorite, which means he would have to bet $ 130 to win $ 100. Meanwhile, Quinton Jackson is EVEN, which means that if he bets $ 100, he could win $ 100.

Fedor Emelianenko registration and bio

Name: Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko Nationality: Russian

Russian Born: September 28, 1976

September 28, 1976 Height: 6-0

6-0 Reach: 76 "

76 " Total fights: Four. Five

Four. Five Record: 38-6 with one without contest

Quinton Jackson registration and biography

Name: Quinton jackson

Quinton jackson Nationality: American

American Born: June 20, 1978

June 20, 1978 Height: 6-1

6-1 Reach: 73 inches

73 inches Total fights: 51

51 Record: 38-13

Bellator 237 Fight Card

