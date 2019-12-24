Barry Hearn refuses to completely rule out the possibility of a women's tour in PDC | Darts news





Sherrock's innovative victories have made headlines worldwide.

After Fallon Sherrock's turn at the World Darts Championship, Barry Hearn believes that the PDC "should leave the door open,quot; for a female tour in the future, although he has challenged the leading players to demonstrate their quality in the Qualifying School in January .

Sherrock made history at Alexandra Palace by becoming the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship, defeating the winner of the Ted Evetts Development Tour in a throbbing five-set fight.

However, he usurped that achievement with a sensational 3-1 win against the 11th seeded Mensur Suljovic on Saturday, averaging over 90 and converting 11 of his 16 double attempts to achieve one of the biggest surprises in the history of darts.

The success of the 25-year-old has generated unprecedented media coverage for the sport, with her feats in the headlines around the world.

Hearn had previously refuted the suggestions of a women's tour by insisting that the PDC is a gender-neutral organization, although after Sherrock's revolutionary success, he has refused to rule out the possibility.

"I think you can never say never," the PDC president told the Darts Show podcast. "One thing you should not do in business or in sports is to get carried away only once, until now."

"Fallon's victory and Mikuru's performance were two great announcements for the women's game, so obviously everyone wants, somehow, to get in the car and life doesn't work that way. It's a small step after another.

"We made two positions in the World Championship and that is a worthwhile decision. What we need to see now is not only the PDC, but the amateur organizations are involved with more professionalism, more activity and more opportunities for them to grow the bases of the game ".

This is the second consecutive year in which two women have appeared in the PDC World Championship after the field expanded to 96 players last year.

Lisa Ashton, Mikuru Suzuki and Anastasia Dobromyslova well absolved the women's game in their fights, although the performances produced by Sherrock have undoubtedly been the history of the tournament so far.

There is a conveyor belt of emerging talent throughout the women's game, with 15-year-old Beau Greaves, among which they will debut at the BDO World Championship in January.

"The signs are that the force in depth may be coming, so we must leave the door open," Hearn added. "It is if we consider other opportunities for women to send that positive message to say that it is worth sacrificing your life."

"This is a game that you have to dedicate your life to and you have to make sacrifices and expect great rewards, without the guarantee of great rewards. So, all we can do is lay the groundwork."

The game of checkers has improved beyond comprehension in recent years, but there is uncertainty about its imminent future with the British Darts Organization on the verge of implosion.

Hearn believes that the main focus of the PDC should remain in the professional circuit and has urged amateur dart bodies to invest in the growth of the female game.

"We should specialize in what we are good at in the professional game and the amateur game that have to face the challenge in today's world because otherwise they are hurting their dart players."

"I would not say that in two, five or ten years there will not be a women's tour. I would really like to think that it could be something organized by another person, because we have a lot on our plate to carry this forward. Our goal is to be golf, our objective is that level.

"We have a cash prize of 16 million pounds this year, I want it to reach 20 million pounds in the next two years and I want it to start working in the 30s and 40s, that's my long-term dream."

Four-time women's world champion, Ashton, won a victory by obtaining a PDC Tour Card at the qualifying school last year, while Sherrock, Lorraine Winstanley, Dobromyslova and Deta Hedman also appeared.

Sherrock was overwhelmed by the reaction of the crowd after his surprising success over Suljovic

It is expected that there will be a list of record entries at the Qualification School in Wigan and Hildesheim, respectively, due to the precarious nature of BDO's future and Hearn has put on the glove for those who wave the flag for the women's game.

"The message is addressed to the players, show me. Q-School will be presented in January and will be ballistic," said the 72-year-old.

"I don't know how many people are in it, but I heard it could be more than a thousand. No one has a right in the sport, you are only rewarded for the results and the success you achieve."

"The glove has shrunk for the players, you've seen Fallon and Mikuru, Q-School calls. Are you good enough in a gender-neutral world to be with a man like his equal in the eight?

"If so, you are entitled to all the rewards that men get. And, by the way, because of your uniqueness, you will probably get super rewards."

"What you should not be, with the feminine game is condescending. You cannot do them favors because it is a lack of respect anyway and the game does not advance."

Those rewards referred to by Hearn have already been evidenced in the wake of Sherrock's historic triumph.

The former Lakeside finalist will become the first woman to participate in a World Series event in 2020, after receiving a spot at the United States Masters in New York, which takes place in June.

Hearn hopes that the growing opportunities offered to the main female stars will inspire a new generation of talents and act as an incentive for emerging stars to progress in the ranks.

"The first woman who has a massive career in the World Championship or wins the World Championship, is going to make a fortune. If that doesn't inspire the legion of potential women dart players around the world, then nothing will."

"Then, all you can do is inspire them with a possible change of life, who knows for how long, you can launch that challenge to women and all you can do is sit back and hope they get over it."

