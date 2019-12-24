Azriel Clary breaks the silence after moving out of the Trump Tower condominium of R. Kelly

Azriel Clary, a former victim of R. Kelly who identifies herself as one of her girlfriends, issued a statement on social media for the first time since she moved out of Kelly's Trump Tower condominium.

According to Azriel, if we are looking for her to spill some tea, we should not hold her breath:

"If you think I created social networks to advertise my private life, you are sadly wrong. If I choose to share, say or not say something that is 100% my choice either now or in the future. Love me or hate me, I am not here to appease you, nor am I your source of gossip. # loveme4me, "he tweeted.

It was reported last month that Azriel returned to avoid the drama surrounding Joycelyn Savage. A Patreon account under the name of Joycelyn claimed that Kelly was abusive towards her, but some time later, Joycelyn distanced herself from the page.

"Please release him and let him come home in peace. He is not the person you think he is. It is the best thing that has happened to me and Azriel [Clary]."

Joycelyn continued in the video of her prewritten statement. "I talk to him every day and see him every two weeks. He really wants to thank all his fans and wants you to know that he appreciates all your cards." She added: "It is very, very, very sad that someone pretends to be me … and says that I am a victim, that I have been brainwashed, that I am a sex slave … that I have Stockholm Syndrome."