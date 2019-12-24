Azriel Clary breaks the silence after moving out of the Trump Tower condominium of R. Kelly

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Azriel Clary, a former victim of R. Kelly who identifies herself as one of her girlfriends, issued a statement on social media for the first time since she moved out of Kelly's Trump Tower condominium.

According to Azriel, if we are looking for her to spill some tea, we should not hold her breath:

"If you think I created social networks to advertise my private life, you are sadly wrong. If I choose to share, say or not say something that is 100% my choice either now or in the future. Love me or hate me, I am not here to appease you, nor am I your source of gossip. # loveme4me, "he tweeted.

