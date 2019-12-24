Australian volunteer firefighters have difficulty stopping, even at Christmas

But members of the Fire Brigade Employee Union, which represents firefighters in Australia, said in a press conference last week It was "disconcerting,quot; that the government expected volunteer firefighters to work for months without compensation.

As they do so, firefighters risk their lives in the face of the flames that grow larger and more intense as the country becomes warmer and drier. That danger was tragically illustrated last week when two firefighters fighting a fire in a city southwest of Sydney died when their truck overturned.

David Smart, captain of the volunteer firefighters in Kangaroo Valley, 160 kilometers south of Sydney, said his brigade was taking steps to manage the rising demands. Firefighters were taking turns cycling to try to avoid fatigue, he said, but the long days still affected them. And then there is the emotional trauma of seeing the houses and the land of destroyed bushes, he added.

"I think everyone is very stressed," he said. "People are tired. It has been running for weeks. "

The burden on volunteer firefighters was lighter in the past, many said. In previous years, the fires spread more throughout the year, said Brad Kelly, deputy captain of the Ingleside Fire Brigade, north of Sydney, which addressed a fire on Monday.

"They were not just a great continuous line of activity during all that time," he said.

On a recent shift, firefighters did not return home until 4 a.m. "If a house is being hit, it won't get away from it," Kelly said.