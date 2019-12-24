Australian volunteer firefighters have difficulty stopping, even at Christmas

SYDNEY, Australia – Lucy Baranowski, a volunteer firefighter, has taken time off from work during the past three weeks to fight one of the largest fires ever recorded in Australia. The smoke has caused him to cough. She and her husband, also a firefighter, are tired to the bone.
The friends had to intervene to make sure Santa visited his four children.
"We had not had time to do Christmas shopping or photos of Santa," he said. "It's like running a marathon for many weeks in a row."
So far, one of the worst seasons of early fires in Australian history has left 10 people dead, destroyed nearly 1,000 properties and consumed millions of acres. To face danger and protect communities, the country has relied on its overwhelmingly voluntary firefighter force.
Volunteers, some of whom have worked shifts of more than 12 hours while draining the annual vacation from their jobs, say they manage with a combination of adrenaline and a sense of duty towards their neighbors.
But as the number of physical and emotional victims increases in the thousands of unpaid firefighters, Australia faces questions about whether it can continue to rely on a volunteer force as climate change contributes to a season of fires increasingly prolonged
In the United States, most population centers are protected by professional firefighters, although volunteers, most of whom are in rural areas, make up about 65 percent of the general fire fighting force.
In Australia, as calls for the country to start compensating firefighters grew, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that doing so is not an immediate goal and that fire chiefs have not asked for the change. He noted that Australia relied on volunteers for many crucial services, including those on beach lifeguards.
Sandra Lunardi, interim executive director of the Australian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council, which coordinates fire-fighting efforts, said it would be difficult to institute a compensation system.
"Paying firefighters to be present in the necessary numbers and in the places necessary to respond quickly to forest fires,quot; in rural Australia was "a major challenge, particularly when these fires are prolonged and frequent," Lunardi wrote by email.
But members of the Fire Brigade Employee Union, which represents firefighters in Australia, said in a press conference last week It was "disconcerting,quot; that the government expected volunteer firefighters to work for months without compensation.
As they do so, firefighters risk their lives in the face of the flames that grow larger and more intense as the country becomes warmer and drier. That danger was tragically illustrated last week when two firefighters fighting a fire in a city southwest of Sydney died when their truck overturned.
David Smart, captain of the volunteer firefighters in Kangaroo Valley, 160 kilometers south of Sydney, said his brigade was taking steps to manage the rising demands. Firefighters were taking turns cycling to try to avoid fatigue, he said, but the long days still affected them. And then there is the emotional trauma of seeing the houses and the land of destroyed bushes, he added.
"I think everyone is very stressed," he said. "People are tired. It has been running for weeks. "
The burden on volunteer firefighters was lighter in the past, many said. In previous years, the fires spread more throughout the year, said Brad Kelly, deputy captain of the Ingleside Fire Brigade, north of Sydney, which addressed a fire on Monday.
"They were not just a great continuous line of activity during all that time," he said.
On a recent shift, firefighters did not return home until 4 a.m. "If a house is being hit, it won't get away from it," Kelly said.
Ms. Baranowski, who comes from a family of firefighters, said "we do it because we have to."
But taking time off to fight the fires has financially stressed his family, he said. They managed only with the help of their local community northwest of Sydney, which has donated gifts and helped with groceries and housework at home.
That community spirit was especially evident after the two firefighters were killed last Thursday. Both left young children and An online fundraising page for their families has already raised more than $ 230,000, or almost 350,000 Australian dollars.
In Balmoral, a coastal area in the suburbs of Sydney, where fires destroyed homes on Saturday, donations to the rural fire service filled the station and caused tears in some firefighters.
"I haven't even gone Christmas shopping or anything for my daughter," said Andrew Johnstone visibly moved in an interview with Nine News. "We are simply trying to save some people's homes and everything."
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Morrison, who was criticized for his government's response to climate change, as well as for his decision to take a vacation in Hawaii due to heavy fires, announced that volunteer firefighters who were also government employees federal I would get four weeks of paid vacations to fight fires.
"Today's announcement is about ensuring that our volunteer firefighters can stay focused on the job in question," he said in a statement. However, he acknowledged that the measure would do little to benefit volunteers who were self-employed or who worked in the private sector.
The opposition leader, Anthony Albanese, thanked the measure, but said he did not go far enough. He has asked the government to find ways to compensate firefighters, perhaps through tax measures or single payments.
Compensated or not, firefighters said they were prepared to return to action even when conditions were expected to improve during Christmas, with some rain and cooler temperatures.
"The fire does not stop," said Kelly of the Ingleside Fire Brigade. "There is still work to be done."
Isabella Kwai reported from Sydney, and Livia Albeck-Ripka from Melbourne, Australia.