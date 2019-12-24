Australian Open 2020: substantial increase in prize money | Tennis news

The Australian Open portfolio of £ 38 million by 2020 compares to £ 36.5 million for the 2019 French Open, £ 38 million for Wimbledon and £ 44.3 million for the US Open. UU.





The Australian Open champion, Novak Djokovic, has asked the Grand Slams to share a higher percentage of their income.

The Australian Open has announced another substantial increase in prize money for next month's tournament.

Players competing in Melbourne will take home a combined total of 71 million Australian dollars (approximately £ 38 million), with guaranteed individual champions 4.12 million dollars (approximately £ 2.2 million).

But, in line with recent years, the highest percentage increases occur in the first rounds, with those who lose in the first qualifying round, all players ranked outside the top 100, earning $ 20,000 (approximately £ 10,700), an increase of more than 30 percent since 2019.

Losers of the first round of the main draw will take home $ 90,000 (approximately £ 48,000), compared to $ 75,000 last year, while players who leave in the second round are guaranteed $ 128,000 (approximately £ 68,500) .

The news comes against the fall of a concerted momentum of a group of players, including the president of the ATP Player Council, Novak Djokovic, to force the slams to share a higher percentage of their income.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the Australian Open has wanted to show how much the prize money has recently increased, with an increase of more than 60 percent in the last five years and an increase of 13.6 percent since 2019 .

We firmly believe in increasing prizes at all levels of the game and will continue to work with the game group to create viable career paths in the sport and allow more players to earn more money. Tournament Director Craig Tiley

Tournament director Craig Tiley said: "For a long time we are committed to improving payment and conditions for a deeper group of international tennis players."

"In fact, since AO 2007, the prize money has more than tripled from $ 20 million to the $ 71 million by 2020 we are announcing today.

"This year, as we do every year, we work with the routes to establish the weighting of money increases in prizes round by round, and we press to reward players who compete early in the tournament, both singles and doubles .

"We strongly believe in increasing prizes at all levels of the game and will continue to work with the gaming group to create viable career paths in the sport and allow more players to earn more money."

The Australian Open portfolio compares with £ 36.5 million for the 2019 French Open, £ 38 million for Wimbledon and £ 44.3 million for the US Open.

The tournament starts on January 20.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.