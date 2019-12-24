Auburn vs Minnesota odds, predictions, betting trends for Outback Bowl 2020

No. 9 Auburn (9-3) meets No. 16 Minnesota (10-2) in the Outback Bowl on January 1. Game schedule is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game will be televised nationwide by ESPN.

Auburn ended the season with a win against Alabama in the Iron Bowl. The Tigers played four top 10 teams this season, and freshman Bo Nix has the opportunity to complete a 10-win season for Gus Malzahn. That should solidify your job security in what could be a very successful season in 2020.

Minnesota is thinking the same thing under Fleck, who had the Gophers a game away from an appearance in the Big Ten championship. Second-year quarterback Tanner Morgan threw 28 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, and this is an opportunity for him to lead the Gophers to win his fourth straight game since 2015.

Here you will find everything you need to know about betting on Auburn vs. Minnesota, including updated fees, trends and prediction from our experts for the Outback Bowl.

Auburn vs Minnesota odds for Outback Bowl 2020

Spread: Auburn -7

Auburn -7 Total points: 53.5

53.5 Money Line: Auburn -110, Minnesota -110

Auburn is a seven-point favorite according to Sports Insider.

Auburn vs Minnesota series of all time

This is the first meeting between Auburn and Minnesota. The Tigers have 1-2 in the Outback Bowl. This is the first appearance of the Gophers in that bowl.

Three trends to know

– Auburn is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 directly in the bowl games under Malzahn, but that includes a 1-1-1 record against Big Ten teams.

– The Tigers were 6-2 against the spread as a favorite this year, including a 2-1 mark against the spread in games with spreads of 10 points or less.

– The Gophers were 7-5 against the spread this year, including a 2-2 record against the spread as a loser.

Three things to look at

Can the Gophers stay on land?

Minnesota fought to establish a career game with Rodney Smith in losses to the Badgers and Hawkeyes. Minnesota averaged 2.3 yards per carry on those losses. The Gophers face a challenge against an Auburn defensive front that features the All-American Derrick Brown of the first SN team and the All-American All-American Marlon Davidson of the second team.

Bo Nix pin rating

Nix had a 57 percent completion rate this year, but the Tigers were 8-1 when they had a passer rating of 100 or better in the games. That included his effort in the Iron Bowl victory against Alabama; a game in which Nix hit only 15 of 30 passes but made them count for 173 yards and a score. Nix is ​​also a threat to run. He scored seven touchdowns on the ground this season.

Perimeter players

In games like this, look at the perimeter of both sides. Will Auburn receivers Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz play great plays against a Minnesota secondary that includes the first All-American team Antoine Winfield Jr.? Or the dynamic tandem of the Gophers of Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson, both 1,000-yard receivers, will make the big plays against the Tigers?

Statistics that matter

The Tigers ranked ninth in the FBS in defense of the red zone, a place where that defensive front made it difficult for opponents to score. Opponents scored touchdowns in 18 of 35 possessions and had 10 empty trips in the red zone. Minnesota will have to capitalize on an offensive that scored 40 touchdowns on 55 trips to the red zone this season. The Gophers had only five empty trips in that situation.

Auburn vs Minnesota prediction

It is an interesting coaching showdown, and both coaches will empty the playbook here. Expect some flashy tricks on both sides to generate momentum, but it will inevitably be reduced to whether the Gophers can be consistent enough in the running game to keep Morgan out of third and long-term situations. Nix will make enough plays to help Auburn build an advantage, and the defense will finish it in the last quarter.

Auburn 31, Minnesota 21