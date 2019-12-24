At least seven Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack | News

The Taliban have attacked an army checkpoint in northern Afghanistan, killing at least seven Afghan soldiers, according to the defense ministry and the armed group.

The ministry said "terrorists,quot; attacked a joint military base on Tuesday morning in the Dawlat Abad district of Balkh province, near the border with Uzbekistan.

The base was shared between the army and the National Security Directorate, the secret intelligence agency of Afghanistan.

"As a result of this attack, seven Afghan army soldiers were killed and three others were injured. Meanwhile, in this attack, three NDS personnel were also injured," the defense ministry said in a statement.

Zabihullah Mujahid, The Taliban spokesman said 20 soldiers had died in the attack, including a commander.

"Six soldiers were injured and four arrested. The base was captured," Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

The attack comes a day after the Taliban claimed responsibility for the death of an American soldier in Kunduz province, which is also in the north.

The Taliban said they had attacked the vehicle it was in, while the US military said it died when a stash of weapons it had been investigating exploded.

Winter once marked a slowdown in the so-called "fighting season," with Taliban fighters returning to their villages, while snow and ice made the attacks more difficult to carry out.

But in recent years, the distinction between seasons has almost disappeared.

According to German intelligence officials at Camp Marmal, a German-led base outside Mazar-i-sharif in Balkh in January 2019 saw one of the highest numbers of attacks in the north.

"If there is no game change at the strategic level, it will be a winter & # 39; hot & # 39;" an official told the AFP news agency.

"We are talking about two dozen average security incidents per day,quot; in the northern NATO command, he added.

In October, local officials said a column of hundreds of Taliban fighters on motorcycles attacked the Shortepa district police headquarters in Balkh, briefly capturing the facilities.

The German intelligence official said the number was exaggerated, with probably only "dozens,quot; of combatants.

Even so, it highlights the speed with which the Taliban fighters can concentrate and then disperse again in the local population.

"There are fierce fighting throughout the year, which means that the Taliban managed to expand into some territories that have not been the traditional ones," the official said.