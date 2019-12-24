As a Spanish city lights up for Christmas, so does a debate

VIGO, Spain – Before the Christmas season, the mayor of this Spanish city boasted that his Christmas lights would eclipse New York, which is located across the Atlantic at the same latitude.

Holding his cell phone at a press conference, the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, jokingly predicted that he would soon receive a call from his counterpart, Bill de Blasio, telling him that New Yorkers felt jealous because they could see that "the lights of Vigo they are the best on the planet. "

The mayor of New York did not call him. But since then, tens of thousands of visitors have responded to Mr. Caballero's invitation, generating a Christmas tourist boom that has been a welcome change for Vigo. The city's claim to fame in other seasons is like an industrial center and the largest fishing port in Spain.

Caballero, 73, is a lush socialist politician who also likes to call himself "the most popular mayor in Europe." However, some have wondered if the mayor's almost unparalleled enthusiasm for Christmas lights has been exaggerated, which has given him some notoriety in Spain.