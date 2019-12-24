As a Spanish city lights up for Christmas, so does a debate

VIGO, Spain – Before the Christmas season, the mayor of this Spanish city boasted that his Christmas lights would eclipse New York, which is located across the Atlantic at the same latitude.
Holding his cell phone at a press conference, the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, jokingly predicted that he would soon receive a call from his counterpart, Bill de Blasio, telling him that New Yorkers felt jealous because they could see that "the lights of Vigo they are the best on the planet. "
The mayor of New York did not call him. But since then, tens of thousands of visitors have responded to Mr. Caballero's invitation, generating a Christmas tourist boom that has been a welcome change for Vigo. The city's claim to fame in other seasons is like an industrial center and the largest fishing port in Spain.
Caballero, 73, is a lush socialist politician who also likes to call himself "the most popular mayor in Europe." However, some have wondered if the mayor's almost unparalleled enthusiasm for Christmas lights has been exaggerated, which has given him some notoriety in Spain.
The mayor spent 1 million euros, or about $ 1.1 million, decorating Vigo with 10 million Christmas lights this year, at a time when environmentalists want mayors such as Caballero to reduce light pollution and the energy consumption required to power it .
“It seems an absurd contradiction that Spain had a Climate change summit as Vigo competed with other Spanish cities for who could turn on most of the Christmas lights, "said Serafín González Prieto, president of the Galician Society of Natural History, a regional non-governmental organization.
He enraged environmentalists so much that Caballero even spoke of Vigo as an urban environmental example at the United Nations conference in Madrid.
Vigo turned on its Christmas lights on November 23, before the long holiday weekend to celebrate the Constitution of Spain, during which Vigo hotels reported their total occupation. Two decades ago, hotels had an occupancy rate of 20 percent on the same vacations of the Constitution.
"People see that I have been transforming Vigo, and not just because I have made sure that we are celebrating Christmas as the big party that it should always be," Caballero said in an interview.
In a coastal city used to powerful Atlantic storms but not snow, the mayor has also deployed a dozen snow machines to spray flakes for two minutes every hour. On Sunday, the children collected flakes as if they were raindrops falling on a desert.
"We have a Christmas that brings joy and has put Vigo on the map, what more can you ask for?" Said José Ramón Amado Gabeiras, a welder, while greeting his 4-year-old daughter every time he passed. on a train ride for children.
Christmas lights aside, Caballero is known for his advertising tricks, as well as for splashing his speeches with English very pronounced. To connect with the youth of Vigo, the mayor has not hesitated to show his floss dancing skills in front of hundreds of schoolchildren, or risk falling off his bike when opening a BMX competition.
Caballero served as minister of transport and tourism of Spain in the 1980s. In June, he began his fourth term as mayor, after an overwhelming electoral victory in which he won 67 percent of the votes in a city of slightly less of 300,000 residents.
Its longevity stands out in a moment of political volatility and fragmentation in Spanish politics. After its fourth election in four years in November, the country remains without government, despite a tentative agreement. Last month, the candidates of the five largest national parties were all men in their 30s or 40s.
"Caballero is popular, of course, but he is also a populist who has introduced himself as the only true defender of Vigo and blamed everything that goes wrong with others," said Ignacio López-Chaves. A former conservative politician from the city of Vigo. "Personally, I'd rather focus more on reminding people about the true meaning of Christmas rather than just offering lights and fun."
Carlos Prince, a socialist mayor of Vigo in the 1990s, recently was one of Caballero's most open detractors, accused him of ignoring more important issues such as the lack of social housing and the decline of the city's shipbuilding activities.
One of Vigo's famous shipyards, Barreras, has been fighting closure due to your debts and problems with a cruise contract. "These Christmas lights are like the orchestra that plays in the Titanic," Mr. Prince said. "It makes people dance while Vigo's economy is sinking."
But Caballero insisted that his electoral success showed that he was helping to maintain and modernize his city, particularly by investing in escalators and elevators to help residents move through its mountainous streets, while at the same time he was able to improve the financial management of the city and erase the public. debt.
The mayor also defended his environmental record firmly, saying that the city's electricity consumption had fallen by about a quarter since changing public lighting to low-energy LED bulbs.
"When I became mayor, Vigo still used some sodium vapor lights," which consumed much more energy, he said. "The only complaint I've heard this Christmas is from unhappy people because I didn't put beautiful lights on their own street."
In fact, environmental concerns did not seem to be in the minds of party animals that packed the streets on Sunday night, after three days in which Severe winter storms wreaked havoc on the holidays.
The strong winds even forced the temporary dismantling of the ferris wheel, which is one of the main attractions of the Vigo Christmas exhibition.
"Everything here has been well organized and under control, except the weather," said Florentina Musa, who ran one of the food stalls on the market, selling a colorful variety of dried fruits and chocolate-coated nuts. ‘‘ However, many people love Christmas, you can't expect them to walk through a market during a downpour. ”
The Christmas market was held for the first time in the Alameda, the elegant park in the center of Vigo. However, few of its wooden stalls sold specific Christmas decorations and gifts.
The food offered was mainly waffles, crepes and hot dogs, as well as local specialties such as boiled octopus, instead of the type of Christmas confectionery that is the hallmark of the famous European Christmas markets such as Strasbourg, Cologne or Budapest.
Still, the bright lights seemed more than enough to make most visitors happy.
"I had never seen Vigo so bright and cheerful," said Javier Álvarez, a Swiss prison officer who returns to Vigo every Christmas to spend time with family members. "Christmas is about making people wonder, so I can't see a better way to do it than this."