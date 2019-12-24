Antonio Rudiger: Frank Lampard defends the player after suffering alleged racist abuse | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Antonio Rudiger denounced alleged racist abuse during Sunday's game

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has defended Antonio Rudiger after he was allegedly racially abused by Tottenham fans, saying that "the players know that I am behind them,quot; and that their tweets were "well written and sincere ".

Rudiger spoke on social media after Sunday's 2-0 victory and demanded to know "when will this nonsense stop?" in a series of Twitter posts.

Tottenham's investigation into the alleged racist abuse is underway with the Metropolitan Police working with the club in an attempt to identify the people responsible, while the Football Association is also involved.

The Spurs have reported that their findings so far are not "conclusive," but any fan found guilty will receive a lifelong ban, after the Premier League anti-discrimination protocol was first used during the game.

More to follow …

