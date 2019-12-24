Antonio Brown was criticized for launching half-naked white women in MV despite the comment of & # 39; No More White Woman & # 39;

Instagram

In a video that the soccer receiver shares on Twitter, he is seen playing the guitar while surrounded by a group of white women dressed in white lingerie.

It seems that Antonio Brown He is following a musical career now. The soccer receiver recently shared a video on Twitter making fun of what appeared to be a music video session. Instead of enthusing people for their next release, Antonio was criticized for throwing out all white women after his previous statement.

For those who need a review, the athlete once promised not to date a white woman next year after his separation from Chelsie Kyriss. However, in the video shared on the microblogging site, Antonio was seen playing his guitar while surrounded by white women dressed in lingerie without black women in sight. This naturally caused people to trolle him.

"This brother said there were no white women throughout the year 2020 … then, 2 weeks later … I know you have seen those bulls with the guitar …" said one, while another commented: "Lmao & # 39; No MoRe WHItE WoMen 2o2o & # 39; this guy has lost his mind permanently. " Someone else joked: "White women: play wood if you're with me. AB: play, play." There was also someone who said: "How do you say there are no more white women but them in your music video? My man is a hypocrite."

Meanwhile, others tried to defend it by pointing out that 2019 is not over yet. Therefore, he is still allowed to hang out with white women. In response to someone who asked: "Wait, why do I see white women?" Said an individual, "Still, brother of 2019, he is dating a bang." Someone echoed the feeling: "You have until December 31, 2019 11:59:59 and you will sleep with as much as possible between now and that moment."

Antonio has been provoking his musical project, which is apparently entitled "No More White Woman 2020", for quite some time. Before this, he published a video of himself standing on a long table and with a shirtless winter coat underneath.

It is still unknown when the music video will arrive.