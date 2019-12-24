Anil Kapoor treats her fans with Malang's look on her birthday



Anil Kapoor is aging like good wine and all his recent photos are proof. The evergreen actor has turned one year today and celebrated his 63rd birthday with friends and family in London. And today, on his birthday, the creators of his next movie Malang shared his aspect of the project to treat his fans.



The Welcome actor shared the appearance on his social networks later too and wrote: "MALANG on my birthday!" He is seen in the avatar of a policeman at the first glance and his character is called Anjaney Agashey.

Director Mohit Suri also visited Instagram to share the superstar's appearance and captioned it: "What should have been called & # 39; Energy Kapoor & # 39 ;, happy birthday @anilskapoor!"



In addition to Anil Kapoor, Malang stars in Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu in crucial roles. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters. on February 14, 2020.