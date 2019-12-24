Angelina Jolie – Within your Christmas traditions with children!

Angelina Jolie loves winter vacations and also loves to keep family traditions with her six children! That said, an internal report revealed what kind of annual Christmas activities you do with young people and which one will definitely not skip this year either.

Every moment that the mother spends with her children during the holidays is special, but a source tells HollywoodLife that there is one that most looks forward to.

First, there will be no snowy paradise for them this time, as the actress decided to stay with the young people in Los Angeles so they can also spend time with her father, Brad Pitt, during the holidays.

However, not even sunny Los Angeles can make Jolie lose her Christmas spirit.

The source told the media that "she loves all traditions, but her favorite is to see her children open their Santa stockings on Christmas morning." She is awake at dawn with them for that. There is always a lot of chocolate and candy on Christmas morning, she lets her children eat whatever they want that day. When it comes to gifts, Angie tries not to overdo it, but tends to spoil them a bit at Christmas, she can't help it. "

A couple of days ago, Angie was caught by the camera making last minute purchases with her daughters Zahara and Shiloh.

Ad

Meanwhile, the six-year-old father is busy preparing for the awards season and looks forward to all that, but is very interested in relaxing during the holiday season and seeing the children. He will make it personal since, like all good parents, he appreciates moments like this, and this will not be different. He wants them to be happy in this holiday season and will be happy to spend time with them. He is looking forward to a good normal vacation without drama. "



Post views:

0 0