Alan Pardew will be named in Ado Den Haag with Chris Powell | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0cf6fee1c2a9c7815142381521c3ee8a9% %MINIFYHTML0cf6fee1c2a9c7815142381521c3ee8a10%





Alan Pardew will be appointed manager of Ado Den Haag

Alan Pardew is appointed to appoint the new manager of Ado Den Haag and is expected to take Chris Powell with him as his assistant.

%MINIFYHTML0cf6fee1c2a9c7815142381521c3ee8a11% %MINIFYHTML0cf6fee1c2a9c7815142381521c3ee8a12%

Pardew reportedly watched from the stands over the weekend how his new impending team was defeated 6-1 at Ajax.

Sky sports news Earlier this month, news was released that Pardew was in talks with the Dutch club in difficulty over an agreement until the end of the season.

More continues …