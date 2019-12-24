Air Force 1 sneakers by Colin Kaepernick with national anthem protest reference sold out in minutes

Instagram

The former collaboration of the former NFL star with Nike, which sells for $ 110, sold out at the company's online store and application as soon as it was released on Monday, December 23.

Colin Kaepernick He may no longer be a high demand athlete, but he still has great selling power. The former NFL star recently launched her new collaboration with Nike, the Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, and quickly sold out online. People who want to buy the shoes through the Nike website or the company's SNKRS application will not find luck since the shoes are no longer available as soon as it arrives on the market on Monday, December 23.

Some unfortunate fans have shared their disappointment at not being able to have sneakers in their hands, with one sharing: "Sold out in 5 minutes at Nike & Shoe Palace." Another lamented: "I tried. They sold out. I'm very upset." A third user commented similarly: "Too bad they sold out in 3 seconds."

The 1 x Colin Kaepernick Air Force, which sells for $ 110 for each pair, is made primarily of luxury black leather with the brand's reflective logo that leads to the silhouette of Colin's head on the heel tongue. It also features the quarterback's logo on the tongue.

The sneakers also include a not-so-subtle reference to their national anthem protest, with "08 14 16" engraved on the sole of the right shoe. On August 14, 2016 marks the first time that the 32-year-old athlete did not stop when the national anthem was played during a preseason game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers. He then knelt during the national anthem for the first time on September 1, 2016.

"This season of Air Force 1, Nike partnered with a collective of collaborators to design an AF1 that connects personally with their lives," Nike said in a statement. "Colin was identified because we believe his voice and perspective inspire many generations on and off the field."

While the brand's latest collaboration with Colin received a warm welcome from enthusiastic buyers, the previous one received some negative comments. When Nike launched its "Just Do It" marketing campaign that urged people to "believe in something. Even if that means sacrificing everything" in 2018, some people burned Nike products in protest of the brand's association with the footballer, who began to kneel in the NFL movement.