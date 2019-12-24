Actress Vanessa Cloke arrested after an alteration with her ex

Facebook

The actress who stars in seasons six and seven of & # 39; The Walking Dead & # 39; She is handcuffed and placed in police custody after an altercation with her ex-boyfriend and another woman.

Actress Vanessa Cloke She has been arrested after flying in an attack of anger when her ex-boyfriend tried to flee her apartment.

The star, best known for playing Anna in seasons six and seven of "The Walking Dead", she was handcuffed by officers while she was being removed from the property.

Police sources told TMZ that they were called to the actress's residence in Orange County, California, to mediate the situation while the man removed his belongings from the building.

During the process, however, the police witnessed how he hit someone in an attack of anger and was subsequently arrested.

In a recording of the altercation, Cloke hears sobs and screams about her ex-boyfriend and her family members, which makes the woman who records her call her "drama queen."

Then, the actress runs out of the apartment and seems to hit the woman, after calling her "f ** king c ***". He allegedly grabbed the woman's phone and threw it from the stairs to a car parked below.

While sources told TMZ Cloke's former planned problems when he went to pick up his belongings, the star said in a statement to the publication: "Can you imagine what it takes to provoke a person at this time?"

"(For the person who took the video)" It is the season to exploit and degrade another human being without the whole story. "