According to Twitter, we have a new Drake in our hands with his new song "War,quot;

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

TSR Reactionz: New year, new Drake, new accent? After Drizzy launched his freestyle "War,quot; last night, people had a lot to say about his most recent song and turned to Twitter to express his love / criticism.

This morning, "UK Drake,quot; was trending after the overwhelming response to his new song hinted that Drizzy made a drill song, a sound that originated in London.

There were people who were really excited about the new song because you know that a Drake song will be plagued with potential subtitles, especially with New Year's Eve just around the corner.

But others accused Drake of biting a sound that is not native to him. Either way, Drake always drops something for his fans to talk. SWIPE to see how Twitter reacted to Drake's new song and why it is currently called "UK Drake."

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

