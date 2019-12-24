Aaron Rodgers says closing NFC North against the Vikings feels & # 39; really sweet & # 39 ;, remembering the teasing of injuries

Aaron Rodgers described the Packers' NFC North title as "really sweet,quot; and one that acquired additional meaning for him since it was sealed against the Vikings.

The Packers entered Monday's game as losers, but won 23-10 to seal their first division title since 2016, runner Aaron Jones scored twice. They are still in the race to claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC before Week 17, a state that would ensure if they defeat the Lions and the 49ers lose to the Seahawks.

Rodgers broke his collarbone against the Vikings in 2017 and had in mind the reaction of his fans at that time after the Packers (12-3) defeated their divisional rivals along the way.

"It feels great to win at this stadium, where a couple of years ago I was booed when I left the field after breaking my collarbone," he said. "Being back on top of winning the North after a couple of years of being down and winning this kind of games feels great."

"It's really sweet to celebrate in the locker room with those boys. Many of the boys weren't here in the & # 39; 16 when we had to wear these hats. There's nothing like ticking the first box on that goal list and we & # 39; we are playing for even more next week, especially with how deep these playoffs and the NFC are, it is good to have the opportunity to have some games at home.

"I said at the beginning of the season, just entering gives you a legitimate opportunity, but knowing that we could have two games at home to get somewhere special changes the whole dynamic."

Za & # 39; Darius Smith, a great free agency that signs in the offseason, continued its excellent 2019 with a 3.5-catch display against the Vikings, whose QB Kirk Cousins ​​now has 0-9 in the Monday games for the night.

Rodgers said Smith draws attention, adding: "It's an energy, it's a force. It just has a great presence on it."

"When he speaks, the boys listen. It has meant a lot to our success in more ways than just their game on the field. Guys who can take care of the games alone cover a lot of things in a team." I am lucky enough to have it. I realized (in the training camp) that our defense was different, it just had a different feeling.

"You could see the rhythm, size and ability. I felt quite good with our defense possibilities. I knew that the offensive was going to be a work in progress, but I felt that the defense would give us a chance."

"There is a lot of emphasis on looking pretty or dominant, but it doesn't matter how we do it while we do it."

The defeated Vikings (10-5) are now guaranteed to finish the regular season as 6 NFC seeds.