A snowball and the unexpected gift of forgiveness | Family

My son put the gift in my hands, his eyes shone like Christmas lights on the tree.

He was radiant with a cheerful spirit of mischief, his face lit with the delight of a secret surprise. He convinced me to open his gift and looked curiously with his father and stepmother, exchanging conspiratorial looks.

What mystery did he expect under the festive wrapping paper? I opened it, full of anticipation and amazement. Was it another macaroni necklace? I wondered.

But handmade jewelry was not. A torrent of memories came back to me when I looked inside.

We were young, much younger than we are now: my son's father and me. We moved to a larger rental property, feeling a bit like we were moving forward in the world. We were full of hope; Starting a new adventure. Our belongings were stored in boxes to be delivered to the new house.

We take care of wrapping things with bubble wrap and newspaper and additional pieces of packing tape. I took advantage of my experience of moving every year during my childhood to protect my possessions as best I could. Growing up, my family would move in search of better educational opportunities, a better balance between work and personal life, better jobs; there was always something better waiting on the other side of the next movement. With all the geographical changes in our lives, the things I packed lovingly in boxes always remained the same. It was comforting to have that consistency, no matter where we were.

My son's father and I didn't have much that was valuable beyond feeling, but we were careful anyway. When we arrived at the new house, humble but new to us, the tedious unpacking process began: open boxes, newspaper and bubbles piled up on the floor while our things were going to their new resting places.

Then, I arrived at a box that had clearly endured a more difficult journey and shrunk internally, fearing the condition of its content.

Sadly, I pulled out a sunflower snow globe, once full of cheerful yellow flowers and bright liquid. He had always loved sunflowers, because they were tall and bright and cheerful. I, on the other hand, had always been a little small and sometimes I felt lonely for being the new girl everywhere. Sunflowers didn't miss having friends, they simply leaned toward the light and grew where they were. I found it inspiring. But here it was destroyed, the glass shattered.

I remembered the day I had received it. He was probably eight years old or so. It was a Christmas gift from my parents, and I thought it was magical, holding it for all to see, shaking it with joy. The glow on the dome looked elegant and luxurious. It felt so decadent to have such a beautiful thing on my own.

My son's father had seen me sitting there, dejected, with the remains of this precious childhood memory.

"I will replace it, don't worry," he proclaimed, full of ambition and his usual fervent desire to save the world, or at least the moment. He was, and is, an idealist, and I always believed that I could fix anything broken that I brought, just as I had helped repair the pieces of my life when we first met.

I hoped against all hope that he would fulfill his promise and that this precious piece of my past would be restored to its former glory (or at least exchanged for a reasonable facsimile).

But the years went by with the broken snow globe sitting on the shelf. I had discarded the glass and left the rest because the sight of sunflowers still made me happy. We moved again, we bought a house, we got married, we had a baby and then we separated. The broken snowball remained in its fractured state.

It was a reminder of the best intentions in our relationship, the promises made and the hopes vanished, the words spoken and meaning, but never translated into actions. I gave up all hope that the snowball would be complete again, and I wondered what our relationship would be, once fragile and now broken, in the future. Would you ever heal me? I felt like my snow globe, damaged and forgotten.

Years passed and we eventually rested on a hard and long struggle for peace, having learned to be parents of our son with new partners added to the mix. We remain united with optimism for the future, such as the boxes on the day of the move, a little worse for wear but still contains everything that is expensive. Every year we spend many of our son's precious moments together as an impromptu family, exchanging birthday gifts and Christmas gifts; gifts like this

In the little box my son gave me, he sat a new sunflower snowball like the one he had before. It was complete and bright and as glorious as the day I received its predecessor.

"Do you remember, mom?" My son asked. Clearly, his father had told him the story of the snowball, since he had long since hidden it.

"We saw it in the mummy of the flea market," he explained, jumping, encouraged by the exuberance of Christmas morning.

He had lost faith that his father's promise that day of moving so long ago would be fulfilled. He had ruled it out with other things like good intentions and kind words that never came to fruition. Happens. But so does magic.

My faith was restored by a flea market find, wrapped in beautiful paper and presented by my little boy. I hugged my little son with tears in his eyes and thanked his father and his girlfriend. Holding the new snowball, I understood the beauty of the gift that is redemption, forgiveness and that things that were thought lost could still happen when you leave room for someone to surprise you.