8-year-old is the one who earns the most on YouTube with $ 26 million

Phew! People have goals to start a YouTube channel, meanwhile, giving birth to children to do it for you is where the money is. Sike, don't try this at home … use your nieces and nephews instead of friends.

Anyway, while you realize that, let me tell you about this 8-year-old boy who raised $ 26 million in 2019 alone, according to Forbes. Ryan Kaji reviews the toys on YouTube and is now the one who earns the most on the platform. Ryan has 22.9 million subscribers, so basically $ 1 million per subscriber and something else.

Ryan was also the highest income last year, and he crushed his own record of allegedly earning $ 4 million more this year.

Watch one of Ryan's videos below, it must be nice!

Top ten winners on YouTube according to Forbes include:

1 – Ryan Kaji, $ 26 million

2 – Perfect Dude, $ 20 million

3 – Anastasia Radzinskaya, $ 18 million

4 – Rhett and Link, $ 17.5 million

5 – Jeffree Star, $ 17 million

6 – Preston (Preston Arsement), $ 14 million

7 (set) – PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg, $ 13 million

7 (set) – Markiplier (Mark Fischbach), $ 13 million

9 – DanTDM (Daniel Middleton), $ 12 million

10 – VanossGaming (Evan Fong), $ 11.5 million

As for how they got all this information, this is what Forbes has to say:

METHODOLOGY: All earnings estimates are from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019. The figures are before taxes; No fees are deducted for agents, managers and lawyers. Earnings estimates are based on data from Captiv8, SocialBlade and Pollstar, as well as interviews with industry experts. For the purposes of the list, Forbes define a YouTube star as someone whose main form of digital and media revenue comes from YouTube.