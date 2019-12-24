6ix9ine under investigation for alleged rape and assault

Instagram

The rapper's mother & # 39; FEFE & # 39 ;, Sara Molina allegedly contacted the sexual crimes unit of the Brooklyn district prosecutors to accuse her ex-boyfriend of rape and assault.

Tekashi69 a.k.a 6ix9ine I could be facing additional time in jail. According to reports, Brooklyn prosecutors investigate the rapper jailed for rape and assault charges. According to MTO News, his ex-girlfriend and baby mother, Sara Molina, contacted the Brooklyn district attorneys' sex crimes unit to file lawsuits against her ex-boyfriend.

Previously, Sara has publicly accused the artist of 23 years of physical and sexual abuse against her. She told The Daily Beast in February this year that the star, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, "began hitting me for two hours straight" during a trip to Dubai. "He hits me out of nowhere," he said at the time. "He was dripping blood. There was blood on the pillow covers of the hotel. He was scared."

Sara said 6ix9ine was jealous of her then manager Kifano & # 39; Shotti & # 39; Jordan, who was rumored to have a romantic relationship with Sara. "He started beating me for two hours straight," he recalled, adding that he had the "crazy look" in his eyes after she threatened to leave. "I've never seen him like this. He punched me so hard in the right ear that I thought he was deaf."

Sara said the New York City native also kicked her, strangled her and pressed a pillow against her face, admitted that she had slept with "more than 70 other women in the past year, which resulted in multiple pregnancies" and " had acquired multiple STDs. " She said that after the beatings, he forced her to have sex with him. Sara shared photos of her bruised and swollen face supposedly taken after the violent dispute.

6ix9ine is sentenced to 24 months in prison, a significant reduction in the initial 47-year jail time he faced for his participation in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang, for cooperating with the feds during the investigations. With the time completed during the last 13 months counted, it is expected to be released in 2020.

He, however, can face up to 15 additional years behind bars if he is accused of rape and assault.