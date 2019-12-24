& # 39; West Side Story & # 39; is rejected due to Isaac Powell's knee injury

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

Speaking about the protagonist, producer Scott Rudin says: "Fortunately, he is much braver than me and will come back and present his full and remarkable show shortly."

The highly anticipated renewal of Broadway's "West Side Story" has been postponed to allow protagonist Isaac Powell to recover from a knee injury.

Producer Scott Rudin has announced that the opening in New York of the musical by director Ivo van Hove will pass from February 6 (20) to February 20.

"We are putting off two weeks to give Isaac the chance to recover from a knee injury, so he can have the same length of the previous game period that we have always scheduled," Rudin told Deadline.

Details of Powell's injury have not been revealed, but reports suggest he limped off the stage during his performance as Tony on Friday, December 20.