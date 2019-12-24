& # 39; State of grief & # 39; in Burkina Faso after the attack kills dozens | News

On Tuesday, an armed attack in northern Burkina Faso killed 35 civilians, almost all women, said the president, one of the deadliest attacks in nearly five years of violence in the West African country.

Seven soldiers and 80 armed combatants also died in the double attack on a military base and the city of Arbinda in the province of Soum, the army said.

Burkina Faso, on the border with Mali and Niger, has been targeted by regular attacks, which have left hundreds dead since early 2015, when violence began to spread throughout the Sahel region.

"A large group of terrorists simultaneously attacked the military base and the civilian population in Arbinda," the army chief of staff said in a statement.

"The heroic action of our soldiers has allowed 80 terrorists to be neutralized," said President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. "This barbaric attack killed 35 civilians, most of them women."

Communications Minister and government spokesman Remis Dandjinou said later that 31 of the civilian victims were women.

The president has declared 48 hours of national mourning.

The morning raid was carried out by dozens of motorcycle fighters and lasted several hours before the armed forces backed by the air force drove the combatants back, the army said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but religious violence in Burkina Faso was attributed to fighters linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State from Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) groups

560,000 internally displaced

The leaders of the G5 Sahel nations held summit talks in Niger earlier this month, calling for closer cooperation and international support in the battle against this threat.

Armed violence has spread throughout the vast Sahel region, especially in Burkina Faso and Niger, and began when armed combatants rebelled in northern Mali in 2012.

The Sahel region of Africa is located south of the Sahara desert and extends throughout the African continent.

The G5 group consists of Chad, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, whose impoverished armies have the support of the French forces and the United Nations in Mali.

In Burkina Faso, more than 700 people have been killed and around 560,000 internally displaced, according to the UN.

The attacks have mainly affected the north and east of the country, although the capital, Ouagadougou, has been hit three times.

Before Tuesday’s attack, Burkina’s security forces said they had killed about 100 fighters in several operations since November.

An ambush in a convoy carrying employees of a Canadian mining company in November killed 37 people.

The attacks have intensified this year as Burkina Faso's army, poorly equipped and poorly trained, struggles to contain the violence.