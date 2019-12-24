& # 39; Rise of Skywalker & # 39; same-sex kiss cut in Singapore

Walt Disney Images

The brief kissing scene between two women has been omitted from & # 39; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & # 39; for moviegoers in the Asian country in order to obtain the PG13 rating.

Disney bosses have cut a same-sex kiss from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"of the film's screenings in Singapore.

The new film presents the first LGBTQ + kiss of the franchise, which was described by Vanity Fair as "a brief flash of two women kissing … among a multitude of characters."

However, the version released in Singapore skips the scene, with a spokesman for the Information Media Development Authority (IMDA), the Singapore media regulatory body, which tells the BBC that Disney cut the segment for that did not obtain a higher age rating.

"The applicant has omitted a brief scene that according to the movie classification guidelines would require a higher rating," said a spokesman for the organization.

Without the kiss, the film is classified as PG13 in Singapore, however, films that promote homosexuality can be affected with a rating of 21 years or more in the country.

It is not clear if Disney, which owns Lucasfilm, the Star Wars producer, cut the scene in other countries. According to reports, it was shown in China but not in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," starring Mark hamill, Daisy ridley, John Boyegaand the afternoon Carrie fisher, is shown in theaters now.