& # 39; RHOA & # 39; Alum Phaedra Parks expects former Apollo Nida to join her for the holidays

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Phaedra Parks, has stated that she expects her ex-husband Apollo Nida to join her and the children for the holidays.

"The only thing that will be different from this year is that the father of my children is home from being jailed, so I hope he can join us for some of the holidays," he told the Daily Mail.

Then he opened to the store about his son's expectations for the holiday season.

"Ayden has decided that mom is a better donor … someone has told her that mom has more money than Santa,quot;]. She added: "It's really not about giving gifts for us, it's Christmas every day in our house, my kids really don't want anything, so during the Christmas season I really do it about family and memories and give to others and really appreciating what we have as a family. "

