& # 39; RHOA & # 39; Alum Phaedra Parks expects former Apollo Nida to join her for the holidays

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Phaedra Parks, has stated that she expects her ex-husband Apollo Nida to join her and the children for the holidays.

"The only thing that will be different from this year is that the father of my children is home from being jailed, so I hope he can join us for some of the holidays," he told the Daily Mail.

Then he opened to the store about his son's expectations for the holiday season.

