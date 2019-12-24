& # 39; It's good to be free & # 39 ;: Otis when re-entering society after the prison | USA UU. And canada

When Otis Johnson was 25, he was sentenced for the attempted murder of a police officer.

Forty-four years later, at the age of 69, he was finally released, after serving an additional eight months for a charge of youth robbery since he was 17.

Upon leaving prison, Johnson received an ID, documentation of his criminal record, $ 40 and two bus tickets.

Johnson had lost contact with his family during his time in prison, so he trusted Fortune Society, a nonprofit organization that provides housing and services to former prisoners in Harlem.

Spend your days browsing the world as best you can, trying to familiarize yourself with new concepts, including mobile phones and elegant digital advertising.

One of his favorite things after getting out of jail is spending time outdoors, in the sun, something he didn't have full access to before.

To help him in the most difficult moments, he resorts to evening meditation, seeking to accept his current life.

A movie of: Elena Boffetta Y Jenna Belhumeur

EP: Yasir Khan

Source: Al Jazeera