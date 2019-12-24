& # 39; Everything is natural & # 39; including cellulite

%MINIFYHTML0edd7a4b7b7cd246420e16538ed289a59% %MINIFYHTML0edd7a4b7b7cd246420e16538ed289a510%

The successful & # 39; Price Tag & # 39; He shares a behind-the-scenes video of a photo shoot where he shows his curves in a transparent dress while stating that he never got under the knife.

Jessie J He has insisted that he has not received surgical help with his figure.

The creator of hits "Price Tag" shared a clip on his page, in which the star showed his cheerful butt with a transparent skirt during a photo shoot, as he seemed to respond to claims that he could have received surgical help to achieve His enviable figure.

"The only thing in my body that is false is the two teeth next to my big teeth," he wrote in the caption. "They looked like little sweet corns. Now they light up when I go bowling. Everything else is natural. Cellulite too."

The challenging post comes shortly after British pop star separated from boyfriend Channing Tatum, with whom he had been linked since October 2018, and the Domino singer took the opportunity to tell fans he had "changed" in the recent years, with little interest in pleasing others.

Alongside a snapshot of his 2011 tour, he wrote: "This week of 2011 I was finishing my first tour of the United Kingdom. MUAD!"

"I remember Scala's concert like it was yesterday. It's where I recorded & # 39; Big White Room & # 39; for the album Who you are. And … I was doing 3 shows in a row."

She added: "Don't do that now. That's because I changed. I'm a diva. A total bitch. A nightmare."