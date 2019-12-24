& # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Alum Sean Lowe's wish comes true with the arrival of Third Baby

%MINIFYHTML9296c7763b428cc2c888a24d558e4bb29% %MINIFYHTML9296c7763b428cc2c888a24d558e4bb210%

Former ABC reality star and his wife Catherine Giudici welcomed their third child, a girl named Mia, and shared their first photos on Instagram.

Sean Lowe Just received the best Christmas gift. The 17 star season of "The Bachelor"He has been wishing to have a daughter of his own, and on Monday, December 23, he announced that his wife, Catherine Giudici, has given birth to their third child together, a girl.

Through his Instagram account, the 36-year-old television personality shared a first look at the bundle of joy that he and his wife called Mia. "I always wanted a daddy's girl and now I have her," he wrote next to a picture of him and his newborn. "Mia is healthy, mom is very good and God is so good!"

At the same time, Catherine has also used her own Instagram account to show the new addition to her family. In a post that captured her cradling the baby while she was sitting in her hospital bed, the 33-year-old girl became playful with her legend while writing: "Mom, Mia."

Hours before Mia's arrival, Sean posted a selfie photo of him and his wife in the delivery room. "It's almost time to meet the new baby! Such a special moment for me," Bachelor Nation member informed his followers.

Sean and Catherine gave the happy news that they expected a brother for Samuel Thomas, 3, and Isaiah Hendrix, 19 months, in June. By posting a picture of his family of four, "High school"The alum spilled," The first two have been pretty cool, so why not a third? "Meanwhile, his wife released a similar image with a" Party of Five "hashtag.

After sharing two children with Catherine, Sean opened in 2018 and hopes to add a daughter to his young family. "We know we want to adopt at least one child, but at the same time, I would love to see what a biological daughter would look like because hopefully she would look like a mother," he told E! News.

Catherine shared a longing similar to Sean's. In June, the reality star told PEOPLE: "I'm definitely praying a lot for a girl. I'm trying to think what girls think." However, she noted that the gender of the baby was not the most important. "I'm going to love this baby no matter what," he emphasized. "I'll find out when I find him and love that baby."