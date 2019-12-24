35 civilians killed in extremist attack in Burkina Faso

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso – The jihadists attacked a city in northern Burkina Faso and killed 35 civilians, most of them women, and subsequent clashes with security forces left 80 jihadist dead, the president of the nation announced Tuesday from West Africa, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

The violence, which broke out in the city of Arbinda, in the Sahel region, near the country's border with Mali, lasted several hours, according to a military statement. Seven members of the security forces who responded were also killed.

It is known that several Islamic extremist groups operate in Burkina Faso, and jihadist attacks are frequent in the area.

For years, Burkina Faso got rid of the type of Islamic extremism that had long been seen on the border with Mali, where a military intervention led by France in 2013 was needed to evict jihadists from power in several major cities.

That changed with a couple of deadly attacks in 2016 and 2017 in the capital of Ouagadougou, which attacked popular places among foreigners.

According to the United Nations, frequent attacks in the north and east of the country have already displaced more than half a million people.

At least 37 civilians were killed in eastern Burkina Faso last month when suspected jihadists He ambushed a convoy carrying employees of the Canadian mining company Semafo.

While Burkina Faso's army has received training from France and the United States, it has so far failed to stop the rise in extremist violence.

Recent Articles

Kiss and twin in pajamas – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson meet at Family Christmas Part

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Khloe Kardashian Y Tristan Thompson They join together to celebrate the holidays with their daughter True thompson.The Kardashian-Jenner family hosted their annual Christmas party...
Read more

The best sales after Christmas 2019 from A to Z

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase...
Read more

World Juniors 2020: breakdown of the perspectives of all NHL teams

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The Junior World Championship is scheduled to begin on December 26, as 10 teams compete for a place on the...
Read more

Madonna cancels the last date of the tour for suffering from & # 39; indescribable pain & # 39;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe star of & # 39; Material Girl & # 39; is forced to & # 39; press the pause button & # 39;...
Read more
©