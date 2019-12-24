35 civilians killed in extremist attack in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso – The jihadists attacked a city in northern Burkina Faso and killed 35 civilians, most of them women, and subsequent clashes with security forces left 80 jihadist dead, the president of the nation announced Tuesday from West Africa, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

The violence, which broke out in the city of Arbinda, in the Sahel region, near the country's border with Mali, lasted several hours, according to a military statement. Seven members of the security forces who responded were also killed.

It is known that several Islamic extremist groups operate in Burkina Faso, and jihadist attacks are frequent in the area.

For years, Burkina Faso got rid of the type of Islamic extremism that had long been seen on the border with Mali, where a military intervention led by France in 2013 was needed to evict jihadists from power in several major cities.