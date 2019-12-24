2019: the year refugees were urged to return | Asylum seekers

In 2019, calls from power corridors for refugees and migrants to "return home,quot; became stronger, from Syrians in Turkey and Rohingya in Bangladesh, to Afghans in Pakistan and newly arrived communities and established in Europe.

But experts have warned that little has changed in their home countries, that violence and persecution continue to pose a serious threat.

This year, Turkey, which hosts the largest refugee population in the world with 3.7 million Syrians, said repeatedly that it wants people to leave and "return,quot; to a safe area in northeastern Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of new waves of refugees if violence in Syria, where deadly attacks continue to this day, does not cease.

In July, Myanmar officials visited Cox's Bazaar in Bangladesh, the largest refugee settlement in the world, to convince the Rohingya to return to Rakhine state, where the attacks continue.

In South Asia, Pakistan is still looking for ways to expel Afghan immigrants: it houses 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees, many of whom want to stay in their adopted country and have built lives there.

Afghan refugees are also struggling to remain in Europe, while trying to prove to the authorities that returning to Afghanistan could prove deadly. In the first nine months of 2019, the UN Assistance Mission in the country counted more than 8,200 civilian victims: 2,563 dead and 5,676 injured, with record levels in the third quarter of 2019.

Meanwhile, in Libya, conditions for asylum seekers in government-run detention centers are getting worse, with accusations of torture, rape, murder, hunger and rejection of relocation. Those who manage to escape face the return of the Libyan coast guard, which has the support of the European Union as the bloc tries to limit undocumented migration to Italy.

In 2019, at least 1,246 migrants and refugees died while trying the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean: Fifth consecutive year of at least 1,000 deaths in the Mediterranean, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which said the trip from Libya in particular "remains the deadliest sea crossing in the world."

The threat of forced deportation is also increasing in northern Europe. Earlier this month, the Danish Refugee Appeals Board denied the asylum of three Syrian women, saying they did not face individual dangers in their hometown of Damascus.

Human rights lawyer Mai el-Sadany said the development set a "dangerous precedent,quot; when Emma Beals, editor of Syria Context, said Denmark became the first place to deny a Syrian asylum "on the basis that Syria is safe now and there are no personal protection problems. This is not true. You can't say no one is & # 39; safe & # 39; to return ".

While the deaths of refugees in the Mediterranean were lower, year after year, "the number of deaths of migrants in the Western Hemisphere has increased," IOM said. "Hundreds have died fleeing Venezuela, even in shipwrecks in the Caribbean. Until mid-December, at least 659 men, women and children have died crossing the Americas, which compares with 583 during the same period last year."

In the United States, border patrol agents have detained undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers in record numbers.

Applying for asylum is legal according to the United States and international law.

But the administration of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, this year intensified its efforts to curb undocumented migration with plans for forced DNA collection and sending asylum seekers to Mexico to await their judicial hearings. The administration is now also sending Honduran and Salvadoran asylum seekers to Guatemala to process the applications there.

These developments were added to a list that has concerned human rights groups: more deaths of immigrants in the immigration and customs agency detention centers (ICE), deportations and armed militias that "detain,quot; immigrants at the border.

Al Jazeera asked refugees and experts what the year 2019 meant for refugees and asylum seekers around the world and what to expect in 2020.

& # 39; Refugees from around the world were pressured to return home & # 39;

Bill Frelick, director of refugee rights at Human Rights Watch

This was the year that refugees from around the world were pressured to return to their homes. The indelible image of refugees for me was of Syrian refugees last summer in the Arsal region of Lebanon bringing peaks to their own shelters under the orders of the Lebanese army to make them more temporary.

Winter has arrived and these trembling refugees live in great misery, but they still resist the growing pressures to return to a country controlled by an abusive government that is still bombing, imprisoning and torturing civilians. Meanwhile, in Turkey, dozens of Syrians are being illegally deported to their homes while the international community watches silently.

Most Rohingya refugees who fled the Myanmar murder and destruction military campaign have just spent their second year in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh, but their host government also insists that their stay will be short-lived. Although there is no indication that Myanmar will soon allow them to return safely, Bangladesh is forcing the Rohingya to live in weak bamboo and canvas shelters that provide minimal shelter against monsoon winds and rain in the region. And their children are denied an education.

From time to time, their families are pressured to "choose,quot; to return to Myanmar, from where they were brutally expelled and still denying Rohingya access to citizenship rights. Or there is talk of moving them to a remote, uninhabited and flood prone island.

Similarly, Burundians in Tanzania, Afghans in Pakistan and Somalis in Kenya are under pressure to return to their home countries, where their lives and freedom are at serious risk.

The reduction of asylum space in countries in the forefront of crisis cannot be separated from the erosion of donor and resettlement country support and the example of those countries established by their efforts to block asylum seekers from their own coasts. The attempts of the US government. UU. Forcing asylum seekers to Mexico and Central American countries, such as the EU migration agreement with Turkey and Italy's cooperation with Libyan coast guard forces, give the green light to the setbacks of transit countries and the first arrival The radical change of those who were once defenders of the rights of refugees has left refugees in the lurch in 2019, and the international system of exchange of responsibility that has sustained millions of refugees is now at its lowest point since The end of World War II.

& # 39; Europe failed men, women and children who were looking for a better life & # 39;

Doctors Without Borders (Doctors Without Borders, or MSF)

In 2019, we were horrified to see the continuous implementation of cruel policies designed to deter vulnerable people from seeking security.

European governments have underpinned a chaotic cycle of suffering in the Mediterranean and Libya. They have criminalized search and rescue operations while supporting the Libyan coast guard to return men, women and children to a country at war, where they run an immediate risk of violence, human trafficking and detention.

In April, people trapped in the Qasr bin Gashir detention center in the capital of Libya, they were shot and wounded. In July, 53 people died in a murderous air attack at the Tajoura Detention Center.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, thousands currently live in informal settlements at freezing temperatures, without adequate access to basic services.

Meanwhile, thousands more are trapped in the Greek islands, in miserable camps that operate at five times their capacity. Tight in tents and waiting for years for asylum applications to be processed, your health is at risk. Our teams have been treating children who hurt themselves, withdraw from daily life and even consider suicide.

The suffering and loss of life on the borders of Europe are shameful, reflecting a worldwide trend towards setbacks, containment, arbitrary detention, discrimination and abuse.

In 2019, like the previous years, Europe has failed men, women and children seeking a better life. There is no political justification for measures that cause harm consciously. In 2020, leaders must change course.

"We have been here for 18 years but we still need visas every six months,quot;

Naveed Habibi, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan

I was born in a small town north of Kabul, but we had to leave because of the war.

My family and I have been here for 18 years, but we still have to obtain visas every six months to live here. The main problem for us who live in Pakistan is its strict visa policy. Some Afghans have to cross the border and re-enter Pakistan every month, this is a big problem for all of us.

Because of this, many Afghan refugees decided to leave Pakistan this year even though they really did not want to return to Afghanistan.

Going to the Torkham border crossing every month with whole families was a big problem. We all hope that Pakistan will relieve your visas or allow us to travel freely.

& # 39; Xenophobic rhetoric against refugees has remained high & # 39;

Dana Hughes, UNHCR spokesperson for East, Horn and Great Lakes

The year 2019 saw the continuation of many worrying trends in global refugee crises. The number of displaced people continued to grow, doubling in about a decade to be more than 70 million people with more than 25 million refugees. At the same time, we continue to see a decrease in asylum space worldwide and the xenophobic rhetoric against refugees has remained high.

However, the vast majority of refugees, about 85 percent live in poor or middle-income countries. These communities that are already struggling economically, have continued to welcome and welcome refugees, sharing the few resources they have and carrying more than their share of responsibility. This is the bad news. But the year also saw greater progress in the most promising trend of making the Global Compact on Refugees last year a reality to improve the lives of millions of refugees and the communities that host them.

In December, the first Global Refugee Forum was held, a global meeting in Geneva that brought together leaders in governments, the humanitarian and development field, the private sector, civil society, along with the refugees themselves to share ideas and experiences and chart a better way forward. take global action on the refugee crisis.

The forum focused on economic opportunities, education, the environment, protection, resolution of refugee situations and how countries can cooperate better to find solutions at regional and global levels, with the idea that everyone counts and that Everyone has a role to play.

& # 39; With the criminalization of asylum seekers, the border security business is booming & # 39;

Melissa del Bosque, a research journalist who has written about the US-Mexico border since 1998

Since the September 11 attacks, I have seen the industrial border security complex in the United States grow exponentially. We build walls, detention facilities and install soldiers and armed agents at the border, and cover the border communities with sensors, watchtowers and drones.

With the criminalization of asylum seekers, the border security business is booming. The United States already imprisons more people than any other country in the world. Private prison companies and security contractors are making millions with the desperation of migrants. We are now seeing the expansion of a second incarceration complex to house asylum seekers and immigrants, some for months, even years.

With the additional dismantling of the Trump administration of immigration courts and the asylum process, asylum seekers and immigrants will now spend many more months in jail than in previous years.

In 2020, it will be more important than ever to identify companies that benefit from misery and be aware of the proposed laws or policy changes that will benefit private corporations and politicians who imprison asylum seekers and immigrants . The imprisonment economy has a powerful lobby in the United States, and will undoubtedly boost the expansion of its industry in the coming year.

& # 39; Trump betrayed voter confidence through immoral treatment of families and children at the border & # 39;

Reece Jones, author of Violent Borders – Refugees and the right to move

The most important question for 2020 in the United States is whether the Democrats will finally learn to properly frame the issue of immigration in presidential elections.

Anti-immigration positions have become substitutes for a series of complaints about race, cultural change and respect for the status of the traditional family. While politicians on the left have focused their campaigns on their popular economic proposals to expand medical care and increase wages, politicians on the right use the issue of immigration as a symbol of how they would preserve traditional values ​​and protect self-esteem. of white voters. Values ​​often triumph over politics in elections.

The key to the Democrats in 2020 will be to reformulate immigration as a declaration of positive values, right and wrong. This means talking about the moral and religious duty of an individual to care for the less fortunate and the traditional American values ​​of compassion, inclusion and hospitality.

It also means adopting the rhetorical tactic of repeating the same phrase to satiety: Donald Trump has betrayed the trust and values ​​of voters by immorally treating families and children at the border. This framework will weaken Trump's control over the issue of immigration while inspiring voters to support the candidate who validates his values.