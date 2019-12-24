162 migrants and refugees rescued from the lands of Libya in Italy: NGO | Italy news

More than 160 immigrants and refugees rescued from the Libyan coast have landed in the port of Taranto in southern Italy, the NGO SOS Mediterranee said on Tuesday.

The migrants, including 50 children and five pregnant women, "were rescued by the search and rescue team of SOS Mediterranee in two critical bailouts in international waters off the coast of Libya on Friday, December 20," said the NGO, which rents The Ocean Viking rescue boat along with medical charity Doctors Without Borders (Doctors Without Borders, or MSF).

The first operation involved a rubber boat that deflated and carried 112 "terrified,quot; people on board, he said.

Another fifty were rescued from a wooden boat shortly before midnight of the same day "in dangerous weather and maritime conditions," the NGO added.

The 50 could not be transported to Malta due to adverse weather conditions.

Italian authorities gave permission for all rescued migrants to disembark in Taranto and the operation took place on Monday, SOS Mediterranee said.

He described both rescue operations as "extremely difficult."

"As the weather was deteriorating rapidly and severely, both cases would surely have resulted in tragedies if aid had come a little later," said Nicola Stalla, the NGO's search and rescue coordinator aboard Ocean Viking.

In October, Italy renewed a widely criticized 2017 agreement with the Libyan coast guard to block immigrants trying to leave for Europe.

Human rights groups say that Libya routinely picks up migrants in the Mediterranean and takes them back to overcrowded detention centers, where many have been victims of abuse and forced labor.

Libya, shaken by the conflict since the 2011 uprising against Muammar Gaddafi, has become an important transit route for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa and other places waiting to reach Europe.