10 photos that show that Anil Kapoor is aging back

Although his appearance refuses to reveal his age, the fact is that Anil Kapoor turns 63 today. He is one of the most beloved stars of Tinsel Town, he is also a complete family man, so his fans love him even more. Anil Kapoor began his career with a small role in Humare Tumhare in 1971 and impressed everyone. He also acted as lead actor in a Telugu movie (Vamsa Vruksham) in 1980 and since then there was no turning back for the actor.
From Mr. India, Beta to Welcome, he earned the label of being a versatile actor. He has acted in more than 100 movies, including some Kannada movies too. Winner of two National Awards and six Filmfare Awards, Anil Kapoor is an anime that must be recognized. One more thing that makes it stand out is its personality and youthful appearance. It is fit like a violin and can run to all young weapons for its money.
Then, on the occasion of his birthday, we have compiled a list of some of his images that show that he is aging in reverse. Look at them …