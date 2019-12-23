Zach Ertz suffered a broken rib in the Philadelphia Eagles victory over Dallas Cowboys | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML103276b5356e16529b13758377dd1db29% %MINIFYHTML103276b5356e16529b13758377dd1db210%





Philadelphia 76ers tight end Zach Ertz is a doubt for Sunday's crucial game against the New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz suffered a rib fracture during Sunday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports.

Ertz was hit in the ribs by Dallas deep Xavier Woods in the first quarter and withdrew from the game. He later returned and seemed to be working while finishing with four catches for 28 yards.

Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said Monday that the team is waiting for medical tests before determining Ertz's status for Sunday's crucial game against the New York Giants.

"He took the shot there in the first half. There is a rib that has been affected," Pederson said.

"I'm waiting, from our doctors, for a couple more tests. We'll all see later today. I should have something else tomorrow or Thursday."

"It is (a good sign that he came back to play on Sunday). It just shows his hardness and willingness to come out again, but as you know, we take all injuries seriously and make sure we protect our players."

Ertz, three times selected to the Pro Bowl, has 88 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. He has caught at least 74 passes in five consecutive seasons.

The tight end Dallas Goedert received more opportunities with Ertz ill and had nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown against Dallas.

The Eagles (8-7) have an advantage of a game over the Cowboys in the NFC East. A victory of Philadelphia or a defeat of Dallas against the Washington Redskins will give the Eagles the crown of the division.