Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

With the crisis far from over, Boeing dismisses C.E.O.
The board of directors of the aircraft manufacturer expelled Dennis Muilenburg, who was criticized for his handling of the biggest crisis in the company's history: the global grounding of the 737 Max after two accidents that killed 346 people.
The board, which had been behind Mr. Muilenburg for months when it became a magnet for public outrage, decided to withdraw it after last week's turmoil, including the decision to temporarily close the 737 Max factory and the failed launch of a Boeing space capsule designed for NASA.
Looking back: Muilenburg repeatedly made overly optimistic projections about how quickly Max would return to service, creating chaos for the airlines, which had to cancel thousands of flights and sacrifice billions of dollars in sales. His attempts to publicly apologize for the accidents on Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines flights were awkward, and his relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration was tattered.
Ahead: David Calhoun, president of Boeing, will replace him next month, and CFO Greg Smith will serve in the meantime. Before Max can fly again, Boeing and regulators must fix an automated system known as MCAS that was discovered to have played a role in both accidents.
Khashoggi's verdicts reflect Saudi explanation
A court He sentenced five men to death and three to prison for the murder of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last year, the kingdom's prosecutor said.
The sentences coincide with the old argument of Saudi Arabia that the murder was not premeditated or ordered by the court, but was a last-minute decision of agents who became corrupt.
However, that narrative contradicts ample evidence that the agents went to Turkey with the intention, and the tools, of killing.
Reminder: The C.I.A. He discovered that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman probably ordered the operation. The kingdom denies it.
Evidence: A video investigation of the Times put together a timeline of how the murder developed.
Other investigations by Turkey and an expert from the United Nations found that 15 Saudi agents arrived in Istanbul in the hours before Mr. Khashoggi's murder. One was a "double body,quot; that sought to leave a false trail indicating that Mr. Khashoggi was still alive, and another was a coroner who, according to Turkey, arrived with a bone saw that was used to dismember his body.
The UN expert reported on a great cover-up effort, including a forensic cleaning of the crime scene.
The landing strip of China, and the feet, in Cambodia
An international airport under construction on the Cambodian coast is raising suspicions that Beijing plans to turn the Southeast Asian nation into a de facto military post.
An intelligence report from the United States this year raised the possibility that "the fall of Cambodia towards autocracy,quot; under its former leader, Prime Minister Hun Sen, "could lead to a Chinese military presence."
Hun Sen denies that he has allowed the Chinese army to settle in Cambodia, but US military officials. UU. They say that China has already reached an agreement for exclusive rights to expand an existing Cambodian naval base.
Background: China has been building a defensive "pearl chain,quot; in the Indian Ocean, including Beijing's first military base abroad, in the African nation of Djibouti.
Another angle: China said it would lower tariffs for goods imported from around the world as of January 1, after a commercial truce with the US. UU.
The people of Hong Kong watch over the mass police
After seven months of mass protests in the territory over China's power in their affairs, the accusations have increased abuse during arrests and inside police stations.
Distrusting more and more of the police, spectators and protesters have joined online surveillance groups, some with more than 100,000 members, to post videos and photos documenting arrests and police actions.
The last: More than 1,000 protesters, many wearing surgical masks and balaclavas, filled a square near the financial district of Hong Kong late Monday to demand an investigation into what they say is police brutality. As the city prepares for Christmas, they plan meetings in the main shopping centers.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
The last chapter of the Fukushima disaster
Nine years ago, a tsunami caused a triple collapse at the Japanese nuclear power plant in Fukushima Daiichi, the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl. To avoid an even worse disaster, water has been pumped through the reactors since then, to cool the melted fuel that is still too hot and radioactive to remove it.
Now, Japan is considering releasing more than one million tons of that contaminated water stored in the ocean, which worries many, including hundreds of fishermen whose livelihoods could be destroyed.
This is what is happening most.
Egg freezing in China: A court in Beijing heard on Monday the country's first legal challenge of a ban on freezing eggs for single women, forcing many of them to seek expensive treatments abroad.
Oil spill in Galapagos: An emergency cleaning was ordered after a crane was tipped onto a barge off the island of San Cristobal, sending hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel to the virgin waters of one of the world's most revered natural destinations.
Indonesia: Teachers in some international schools face intrusive questions aimed at identifying those with "abnormal,quot; sexual orientations. Hostility towards non-heterosexual orientation is growing in the country, once seen as one of the most tolerant in the Islamic world.
Tesco The British supermarket chain suspended ties with a supplier after a 6-year-old London girl preparing Christmas cards for her classmates found a desperate request for help in one that allegedly came from foreign prison workers in China.
Algeria The de facto ruler of the country, General Ahmed Gaid Salah, He died on Monday, according to the state news agency and the Algerian news reports, leaving a power vacuum.
Snapshot: Above, the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, which It will not perform Christmas services for the first time in more than two centuries, as the reconstruction continues in the devastating April fire.
In Memory: Baba Ram Dass, 88. Born Richard Alpert, he helped popularize psychedelic drugs in the 1960s with a Harvard scholar, Timothy Leary. He later found spiritual inspiration in India and wrote more than a dozen books, including the 1971 best seller "Be Here Now,quot;.
What we are reading: The look based on data from FiveThirtyEight in good movies that are a bit about Christmas. Sure, "Noel,quot; and "Fred Claus,quot; are there, but did you expect "Die Hard 2,quot;? You can say that the writer had fun with this one, and so did you.
Now, a break from the news
Read: The "Cats,quot; trailer sent shock waves over the Internet last summer. Now that you've seen the adaptation to the big screen, The claws of the critics are out.
Smarter life: Most people don't go on vacation just to make new friends. But leaving behind the daily routine can help create some of the best settings to achieve it with others in a meaningful way.
And now for the backstory in …
The song "Blue Christmas,quot;
Mariah Carey's song "All I Want for Christmas Is You,quot; reached first place on the Billboard Hot 100 this month for the first time since its release in 1994.
He is not the only old Yuletide who came to the charts this year.
"Blue Christmas," as recorded by Elvis Presley in 1957, reached Billboard's Top 40 in January, Presley's first appearance there since 1981.
Written by two men from the New York area, Billy Hayes and Jay Johnson, the song was popularized in the early 1950s by The country singer Ernest Tubb. But it was the later version that became a perennial success.
Presley, who died in 1977, apparently recorded the song reluctantly. "Let's get this over with," he told his band, and urged them to "do something silly,quot; on the recording, according to a 2012 interview with Millie Kirkham, one of his backup singers.
Mrs. Kirkham took the word of the King by singing "woo-we-woo,quot; throughout the song.
"When we finished, we all laughed and said:" Well, that's a record that the record company will never release & # 39; ".
That's all for this informative session. Tomorrow we will leave for Christmas and return with a special edition on Thursday. Until then, rock on.
– Melina
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Raillan Brooks for the break from the news. Mike Ives, on the Briefings team, wrote the Background Story today. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode revisits the year in sound.
• Here is our Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a clue: Number of nights of Hanukkah (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• The editor of The Times International Edition, Suzanne Daley, explained how the process of choosing the cover of The New York Times, which could make or break races, has changed dramatically over the decades.