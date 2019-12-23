Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

With the crisis far from over, Boeing dismisses C.E.O.

The board of directors of the aircraft manufacturer expelled Dennis Muilenburg, who was criticized for his handling of the biggest crisis in the company's history: the global grounding of the 737 Max after two accidents that killed 346 people.

The board, which had been behind Mr. Muilenburg for months when it became a magnet for public outrage, decided to withdraw it after last week's turmoil, including the decision to temporarily close the 737 Max factory and the failed launch of a Boeing space capsule designed for NASA.

Looking back: Muilenburg repeatedly made overly optimistic projections about how quickly Max would return to service, creating chaos for the airlines, which had to cancel thousands of flights and sacrifice billions of dollars in sales. His attempts to publicly apologize for the accidents on Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines flights were awkward, and his relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration was tattered.

Ahead: David Calhoun, president of Boeing, will replace him next month, and CFO Greg Smith will serve in the meantime. Before Max can fly again, Boeing and regulators must fix an automated system known as MCAS that was discovered to have played a role in both accidents.