Yes, North West is already carrying a $ 10,000 Birkin bag at age six

northwest is showing that design products are not just for adults.
On Sunday night, the 6-year-old girl dressed up to see her father, Kanye west& # 39; s, new opera Mary at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Like mom Kim KardashianNorth chose an elegant but discreet look made up of the cozy collection of blank Skims, which combined with white boots, a pearl choker and a $ 10,000 Hermes Birkin. It gave the elegant ensemble a modern twist by using its long locks in a space bun style.
Clearly, no expense was spared for the premiere of his father's opera. Only its cozy appearance of the Skims collection costs at least $ 268, regardless of the cost of having the right size for a 6 year old child. However, this is nothing when considering that a Hermès Birkin bag can cost between $ 5,000 and $ 500,000 depending on whether it is used, new or a rare piece. After all, North probably sported one of the bags in the $ 10,000 range.
In general, it seems that Miss West had all night outside. Not only could he see his father's new opera show with a fabulous style, but she and his brother Holy west They were also treated with delicious desserts at the famous Serendipity ice cream parlor, according to Ava DashThe Instagram story
Since then, the Kardashian-West family has returned to Los Angeles, just in time to participate in the Christmas festivities. On Christmas Eve, they are expected to attend the annual Kardashian family Christmas party, although it is not clear which of the Kardashian women will organize the elaborate meeting this year. Kim's best friend Jonathan Cheban, also known as "Foodgod," he told E! The news that Kris could take over the party planning this time, since Kim had responsibilities last year. "I love it when Kris does it," he told E! News. "It feels more real to me … I think I should go back to Kris's house. Kris is like Santa Claus. He has to be at his house."
Anyway, there is no doubt that the Kardashians will spare no expense to cheer up and cheer up their little ones this Christmas season. In fact, celebrations and gifts are underway.
Monday, Kylie Jenner revealed Kris Jenner gifted Stormi Webster a life-size dollhouse as an early Christmas gift, which almost made Kylie cry. "I love you so much. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter," Kris told the lip kit mogul.
Birkins, life-size dollhouses, how do we become members of this family?
