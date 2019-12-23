Yes, North West is already carrying a $ 10,000 Birkin bag at age six

northwest is showing that design products are not just for adults.

On Sunday night, the 6-year-old girl dressed up to see her father, Kanye west& # 39; s, new opera Mary at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Like mom Kim KardashianNorth chose an elegant but discreet look made up of the cozy collection of blank Skims, which combined with white boots, a pearl choker and a $ 10,000 Hermes Birkin. It gave the elegant ensemble a modern twist by using its long locks in a space bun style.

%MINIFYHTML0ae335a15a9258002dc6a4046a84718411% %MINIFYHTML0ae335a15a9258002dc6a4046a84718412%

Clearly, no expense was spared for the premiere of his father's opera. Only its cozy appearance of the Skims collection costs at least $ 268, regardless of the cost of having the right size for a 6 year old child. However, this is nothing when considering that a Hermès Birkin bag can cost between $ 5,000 and $ 500,000 depending on whether it is used, new or a rare piece. After all, North probably sported one of the bags in the $ 10,000 range.