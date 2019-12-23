Yahoo DFS Picks Week 17: daily fantasy football lineup tips for GPP tournaments

Many fantasy football leagues have ended for week 17, but that only means that it is the perfect time to play a little NFL DFS. We have tips and alignment selections for Yahoo GPP tournaments here for you. It begins with a stack of three-headed Eagles in a favorable showdown with the Giants, and we also found a way to fit both Michael Thomas and A.J. Brown for a big setback.

Week 16 was a very uneven week for our Yahoo GPP line. Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Julio Jones delivered the great games that we would expect from them. The problem was that none of our other offensive players had two digits. Greg Ward, Tyreek Hill and Jacob Hollister approached, but we really needed to better unite our sleepers to match the great games of our stallions.

WEEK 17 RANKINGS NO PPR:

Field Marshal | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D / ST | Kicker

NFL DFS Week 17: Yahoo GPP alignment selections

QB Carson Wentz, Eagles @ Giants ($ 30). The Giants just made Washington rookie Dwayne Haskins look really good, so it seems like a safe bet that Wentz should have no trouble moving the ball through the air against the New York high school.

RB Damien Williams, Chiefs vs. Chargers ($ 15). Williams' price was not adjusted for his strong role in a comeback at Sunday Night Football. You should see double-digit touches in an explosive offensive once again in week 17.

RB Justice Hill, Ravens vs. Steelers ($ 10). With Mark Ingram hurt and the Ravens locked on top of the AFC, he expects rookie Hill to see solid use in Week 17, both on land and in the air.

WR Michael Thomas, Saints @ Panthers ($ 39). The Saints still have a lot to play and could try to push Thomas' single-season reception record to untouchable territory.

WR A.J. Brown, Titans @ Texans ($ 23). Brown looks like one of the most talented young WRs in football and is a great move waiting to happen. That's a good omen for Brown against a Houston high school that has burned a lot this season.

WR Greg Ward Jr., Eagles @ Giants ($ 16). Assuming that Nelson Agholor is out, Ward should be the best WR Wentz, and has proven to be able to make plays on both short and longer routes since taking on a more important role.

WEEK 17 PPR CLASSIFICATIONS:

Running back | Wide receiver | Hard end

TE Dallas Goedert, Eagles @ Giants ($ 18). Leaving a race day could lead Goedert to be a popular fading, but we will dive immediately. There is no reason for the Eagles not to continue their great participation when you consider how many WRs they simply do not have at their disposal.

FLEX Nick Chubb, Browns @ Bengals ($ 31). The Browns don't have much to play for, and Chubb has been one of his few bright spots this season, so expect him to get a great deal of work to try to complete a good season on a high note.

D / ST New Orleans Saints @ Panthers ($ 17). Will Grier looked like a deer with the headlights in week 16, so bad that even Christian McCaffrey couldn't save him. The saints could become a bargain at this price.