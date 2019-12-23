Who plays in & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39; tonight? Time, television channel, schedule for week 16

%MINIFYHTMLd14992975878df16d2980af8503b10799% %MINIFYHTMLd14992975878df16d2980af8503b107910%

Tonight's "Monday Night Football,quot; game is very important for the image of the NFL playoffs. The Vikings, who will host the Packers in a game scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, they still have the opportunity to steal the NFC North title from their rivals. Green Bay, of course, simply needs a victory on Monday night to secure the division and maintain the opportunity to gain the number one overall lead in seeds and local field in the NFC playoffs.

Minnesota, which achieved its place in the playoffs earlier this week when the Rams lost to the 49ers, reached 10 victories last week to create only the third time since 2015 that a division game in the NFL has presented teams with 10 or more victories

Sowing scenarios for Packers in NFC support

As for Green Bay, which hasn't won the NFC North since 2016, Matt LaFleur has the opportunity to become the 10th rookie head coach in NFL history to win at least 12 games in a season. His team is a five-point favorite for Monday Night Football in Week 16, but Minnesota is forced to play without star runner Dalvin Cook. Also harming the Vikings' chances against the Packers is the fact that quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​never won a Monday night game in which he started.

Below is everything you need to know about the game of the week 16 of Monday night between the Packers and the Vikings, including the start time and the television channel.

Who plays Monday Night Football tonight?

Green Bay Packers in Minnesota Vikings

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

In our NFL Week 16 selections against the spread and our direct predictions, Sporting News is split in the game Monday night in Minnesota. Below are the explanations for each selection.

Choose against the spread: the Packers are being fired for being overrated because Aaron Rodgers has not put flashy numbers. But his defense and career game has worked consistently, as they have adopted a tougher physical attitude. The Vikings have been up and down defensively but have been clean and efficient offensively, led by the best season of Kirk Cousins. With Dalvin Cook out, the Packers are more of a fighting team, that's why they have become NFC North favorites. Rodgers will not lose his chance to close the division against his rivals along the way, while Cousins' problems in the big game will cost his team. Selection: packers win 23-20.

Direct prediction: the Vikings are able to beat the Packers at home without Dalvin Cook. The Packers will find some places for fragmented yards as they always do with Aaron Rodgers, but the Vikings, motivated to compete for the NFC North title and make a deep playoff race, are clicking at the right time. Pick: Vikings 26, Packers 24.

MORE: Preview of complete bets for Packers vs. Vikings

What channel is Monday Night Football on?

ESPN (and ABC) has been home to "Monday Night Football,quot; since its inception in 1970. You can find a live broadcast for MNF games on ESPN.com or by downloading the ESPN application.

Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will receive the call from the stand. McFarland was a secondary analyst last year, but moved to the cabin when Jason Witten returned to the Dallas Cowboys after a broadcast season that was not particularly well received.

Lisa Salters returns for her eighth season as a secondary reporter, and John Perry is the new crew analyst for 2019.

