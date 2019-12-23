While the railway strike cancels vacation plans in France, a fight because of guilt

PARIS – There was only one day left before Christmas Eve, and the atmosphere inside the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris on Monday was tense.
Travelers, many with shopping bags loaded with gifts, waited for trains that would never arrive. Striking railway workers suddenly entered the station, singing loudly, followed a few minutes later by dozens of police officers with riot gear.
"Usually 15 of us get together for Christmas, but this year we will only be my wife and I," said Florian Cercea, 28, whose train had been delayed several hours. "Christmas comes only once a year, and it is very important for my family."
He added: "It's going to be a sad Christmas. It means that even if we have gifts, we can't give them to the children. I guess we'll give them next year after the strike ends."
Exactly when the strike, by the impulse of the government to review the generous pension system of the nation, could come to an end, it remains in the air. In spite of President Emmanuel Macron's call for a "truce,quot; during the holidays, the three-week general strike that has paralyzed transport in France and has already damaged its economy, has now altered people's plans for vacations.
In the final countdown to Christmas, the work stoppage endangered traditional family reunions and roasted capon meals for travelers in the Gare de Lyon and other parts of France.
"Because of the strike, he could end up without vacations or food," said Michel Esmingeot, 65, who had walked five miles to the station only to discover that his train had been delayed several hours. "I am not even sure there is a train. I will sleep at the train station if necessary and try tomorrow. I don't want to end up alone at Christmas."
At the end of last week, government officials and union leaders failed to reach an agreement to end one of the biggest general strikes in decades. Since December 5, it has closed most of the Paris public transport network, forcing thousands of people to get into the few trains that circulate, or travel by bicycle and scooter or on foot.
Transport workers have taken the lead against government plans to eliminate special retirement plans and create a universal point-based system, as part of an effort to encourage the French to work longer.
After meeting with the government last week, Philippe Martínez, head of the General Confederation of Labor, one of the largest unions that opposed the changes, showed no signs of backing down and demanded the withdrawal of government plans.
"We have not changed course," Martinez said.
Union leaders have scheduled a national strike day for January 9. But some labor officials said it was necessary to keep up the pressure during the holidays.
On Monday, hundreds of strikers protested near the Gare de Lyon, and some threw smoke bombs inside the subway station and clashed with riot police.
Despite the inconvenience, the majority of the French population remained behind the strikers, although the level of support has dropped a couple of percentage points. According to a survey published on Sunday in Le Journal du Dimanche, 51 percent supported the strike and 34 percent opposed, and the rest expressed no opinion.
In a continuous battle over public opinion, both the government and the unions have tried to capitalize on the frustrations of the public by the interruptions of the holidays.
During the weekend, the national railway company and the unions pointed to each other when railway officials announced the cancellation of a service that allows children to travel alone on certain trains.
Company officials said the lack of personnel due to the strike had not given them another option. Union officials said the workers who accompanied the children were contractors who were not on strike and accused the company officials of "using the children and their families to try to discredit,quot; the strikers.
Christmas plans for at least 5,000 children were at stake.
The railroad company finally announced that it had secured 14 TGV trains to transport children from Paris to Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux and other cities.
Macron, who was in Ivory Coast over the weekend as part of a visit to West Africa, tried to take the credit. "Solutions were found in response to our demands, particularly for young children traveling alone," Macron said at a press conference in Abidjan, the economic capital of Ivory Coast.
Mr. Macron said that the Constitution allowed the strike of the unions.
"But I think there are moments in the life of a nation when it is also good to know how to call a truce to respect families and the lives of families," he said, adding that respect is due to those "who they separated and I want to meet during the holidays & # 39; & # 39 ;.
On Monday, only two out of five TGV trains were operating, and regional express trains also suffered from limited service.
At the Gare de Lyon train station, many travelers were not sure if they would reach their final destination.
"It's already a miracle that I was able to come here this morning," said Samir Abdou-Eid, 68, who had managed to get into a busy commuter train from a suburb to the station, but arrived to find his train from the Tomorrow at Montargis, about two hours southeast of Paris, it had been canceled.
I wasn't sure if there was another train for him.
"I will sleep at the station tonight if necessary," said Mr. Abdou-Eid, a bag full of chocolates and a stuffed rabbit and bear for his grandchildren at his feet. "I want to spend Christmas with them."
When asked about strikers, Mr. Abdou-Eid covered his nose and said: "No comments."
Others expressed their support for the strikers even though their vacation plans were severely affected.
The strike had wreaked havoc on Eric and Yolaine Ramond's plans to travel six days before, forcing them to adapt twice.
On Monday, they were finally able to take a TGV from their home in Valenciennes, in northern France, to Paris, where they now hoped to take a train south for a family reunion.
"We arrived only a week late," said Ramond, 58, adding, however, that he fully supported the transport strikers.
"The government is trying to steal something from them," he said, referring to a special pension plan enjoyed by some transport workers. "Then they have to prove that they are not sheep. Of course, it is bothering us, but I support their right to strike."
"It's the only way to be heard," said Ramond, 57, although he added that he had been "frustrated,quot; by the six-day delay.
"It was fine," said her husband. "As long as we get there, it's fine, but not after the holidays."