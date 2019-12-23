While the railway strike cancels vacation plans in France, a fight because of guilt

PARIS – There was only one day left before Christmas Eve, and the atmosphere inside the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris on Monday was tense.

Travelers, many with shopping bags loaded with gifts, waited for trains that would never arrive. Striking railway workers suddenly entered the station, singing loudly, followed a few minutes later by dozens of police officers with riot gear.

"Usually 15 of us get together for Christmas, but this year we will only be my wife and I," said Florian Cercea, 28, whose train had been delayed several hours. "Christmas comes only once a year, and it is very important for my family."

He added: "It's going to be a sad Christmas. It means that even if we have gifts, we can't give them to the children. I guess we'll give them next year after the strike ends."