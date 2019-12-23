Which players are sitting on week 17? Find fantasy sleepers, busts based on the image of the NFL playoffs

Players sitting in Week 17 are the disadvantage of fantasy football leagues that celebrate their championship week in the last week of the NFL regular season. Any team that is already locked in the playoff position has more incentives to keep their players out to avoid injuries before the postseason. The image of the NFL playoffs still has many moving parts, but fantasy owners can find some sleepers and busts to help with difficult start / seat decisions by looking at what we already know about AFC and NFC postseason planting.

The following is a breakdown by team of the teams for which they have to play in Week 17. Next, each team shows how fantasy values ​​are affected by the potential of the teams resting players. As news comes out during the week about players left out, the analysis will be updated to reflect that.

AFC qualifier photo

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson sitting, fantasy screening of Robert Griffin III

With their Week 16 victory over the Browns, the Ravens locked the number 1 seed of the AFC. That means that whatever happens in week 17, Baltimore will have the home advantage throughout the AFC postseason to accompany their first round.

Lamar Jackson is the biggest fantasy name that will be affected by this development. The Ravens have announced that Jackson will sit on week 17. Robert Griffin III will begin as quarterback for Baltimore. Against a strong defense of the Steelers playing for a place in the playoffs, RG3 is no better than a second quarterback in the 2QB leagues in Week 17. Also drive the Pittsburgh D / ST, with Jackson out.

The Ravens could also choose to lay their best options in other positions. Mark Ingram is already suffering, so Baltimore announced that he will also miss it, leaving Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to get work in the field. Hill is the most intriguing PPR option, while Edwards is more interesting in the standard leagues. In WR, Marquise Brown could be left out, but that would not elevate any other receiver to the territory of playable fantasy. And in TE, Mark Andrews would be the most likely candidate to sit down. If Andrews sits down, he elevates Hayden Hurst to the back-end TE1 rank thanks to his great advantage when playing.

New England Patriots: Fantasy Week 17 for Tom Brady, Julian Edelman

The Patriots still need to win to secure a first-round goodbye. That means you must wait for Brady and company. being on the field Edelman is fighting a knee injury, so he could get out of action as soon as the Pats feel safe against the Dolphins. If Edelman is active, it is still a good fantasy play against Miami, but be careful with a possibly low casualty count: it will have to occur early if the Patriots eliminate the Dolphins.

Kansas City Chiefs: Fantasy Week 17 for Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs can secure a first-round goodbye with a victory and defeat in New England. That means the Chiefs will throw Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce as usual, hoping to take off the first round of the playoffs. However, it is possible to avoid KC backfield, especially if LeSean McCoy is active again at week 17.

Houston Texans: Week 17, only a small difference in planting

The Texans can advance to the three planted with a victory and a loss in Kansas City. Climbing up to three would guarantee a first-round showdown against the wild card team that is not Bills. The Texans could choose to play safely on any player with hits before the week, but unless there is news about a particular guy, expect Houston to approach Week 17 as usual.

Bill O & # 39; Brien has said that Texans are "playing to win,quot; in week 17 and he doesn't plan on resting anyone, even if he has an extra eye on Will Fuller V and Kenny Stills, who were deceived in week 16. Ian Rapoport has already reported that Fuller will miss week 17.

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen, John Brown could stay out week 17

The Bills are locked in AFC number 5 no matter what happens in Week 17. That means Buffalo could choose to completely rest players like Allen, Brown and Devin Singletary. They could also play them for a half or a quarter, before pulling them. If you trust them, that's the nightmare scenario if you don't know what's happening and start only one to get half of the action.

If Buffalo were to sit Allen, Matt Barkley would start in QB. Frank Gore would absorb many carries if Singletary was left out, making Gore a possible FLEX volume game if that were the case. And if the Bills feel brown, the deep threat Robert Foster would probably start on the outside and be an interesting stab of DFS.

The playoff image for Titans, Steelers, Raiders impacts the fantasy start / seat

All these teams have everything to play. Tennessee is in the driver's seat and has a victory, while the other two need help. Hope that any player about to play tries to take the field in Week 17, which means that Derrick Henry, James Conner and Josh Jacobs could overcome an injury. If that trio is active, it is difficult to sit them in fantasy alignments despite the blows.

NFC Playoffs Photo

San Francisco 49ers: Week 17 determines the first-round goodbye or wild card

Due to a confrontation last week with the Seahawks, the 49ers could lock up the best seeded in the NFC with a victory or move to a wild place with a loss. That is a change as big as you can get in the last week of the season. Expect the 49ers to roll with all their studs, and no one is fighting an injury to worry about anyway.

New Orleans Saints: Michael Thomas and Drew Brees press in week 17 to say goodbye to the first round

Saints can end with a first-round goodbye after week 17, or not. That means they will use all their usual players for their usual assignments. In any case, Michael Thomas should get a small bonus as New Orleans seeks to expand its reception record in a single season. Fantasy owners can also finally feel better about Alvin Kamara after he scored twice in Week 16.

Green Bay Packers: there is no concern for the players that stay

The Packers will still have a first-round goodbye chance in Week 17 if they win Monday Night Football in Week 16. If they lose, there will still be a division title to play to get at least one home game.

Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams will be the best fantasy games in Week 17, especially when you consider the favorable confrontation with the Lions.

Philadelphia Eagles: A victory claims the NFC East for Carson Wentz

The Eagles are defeated as they are, but they expect all the stallions to be on the field in Week 17 after a great Week 16 victory over Dallas. Philadelphia secures the division title with a victory in New York against the Giants. Wentz, Miles Sanders, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Greg Ward Jr. should play their usual roles in the last week of the regular season.

Seattle Seahawks: Could Marshawn Lynch help Seattle playoff possibilities?

The Seahawks still have a division title to play in Week 17 after a bad loss to the Cardinals in Week 16. A victory gives Seattle first place in the NFC West and leaves San Francisco out of its pedestal.

Seattle's most important story is in the backfield, where Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise are ready for the season. Lynch is visiting the Seahawks, according to multiple reports, and would be an update of RB on the current starter, Travis Homer. If Lynch signed, it would be a speculative move by FLEX, while Homer has FLEX value in PPR formats as things stand.

Minnesota Vikings: Hope Dalvin Cook runs out of Week 17 without much online

The Vikings are in the playoffs regardless of what happens in Week 17. A Monday Night Football victory over the Packers in Week 16 would make things more interesting, but the likely scenario is that Minnesota is only playing for one of the two Wild places, not a big change in the scheme of things.

Because there probably won't be much for the Vikings to play, expect Cook to stay out on Week 17, and Alexander Mattison may join the bench. That would mean another start for Mike Boone, this time against the Bears.

Dallas Cowboys: I need help getting to the playoffs, Dak Prescott should play

The Cowboys could still reach the playoffs with some help, so they still won't give up on the season. That means that the AC joint injury that Prescott is dealing with will be played for another week. Prescott had problems in Week 16 against the Eagles, although it's hard to say if that was the injury. At least, it degrades Dak slightly, but it's still a QB1 for a big showdown with the Redskins.

Teams that are not in the playoffs close players

The Bengals finally placed A.J. Green in the Reserve for the Injured in Week 17, something that basically everyone saw coming. Expect other teams that are not on the previous list to be cautious with players fighting injuries and possibly closing them for the rest of the season. Next, we will track players who have been discarded from Week 17 by teams that are not in the playoffs.

A.J. Green. Green ends up missing all season thanks to an ankle injury suffered in a poor field in Dayton in the preseason. Yuck