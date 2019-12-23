Where is the meeting of friends really at the moment

15 years have passed since friends got off the air and the whole castCourteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Y Matt LeBlanc"You still have to meet on camera." The closest audience was in 2016 for a television special in honor of the comedy director James Burrows. But that could change.
Aniston alluded to some kind of meeting, just not a restart or reactivation, while he was in The Ellen DeGeneres show. And as The Hollywood Reporter later reported, some kind of special meeting is being prepared at HBO Max, the new WarnerMedia broadcast platform that will also host the 10 seasons of Friends.
Robert Greenblatt, president of WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct consumer services, confirmed that there is still something going on, and that it could be great.
"I got (the cast) to make the James Burrows tribute special when I was on NBC. And all I'll say is:‘ We're talking about that. " We have been analyzing what it could be and trying to see if everyone is really interested and interested. And if so, can we make the right deals for everyone? We are starting as something special, "Greenblatt told THR." It is possible that there is something going on, but it would be in steps. We are far from that. "
On going friends meeting? Internet is not ready for that.
In the meantime Ellen Degeneres Show promoting his return to television with The morning showAniston said: "Listen, we would love to have something, but we don't know what that something is. Therefore, we're just trying. We're working on something."
The cast and creators have maintained that there will never be a revival of the series.
"There are several reasons. One, the program is about a moment in your life when your friends are your family. It is no longer that moment. All we would be doing is bringing these six actors together, but the heart of the program would have been gone. Two, I don't know how well it does for us. The program is working well, people love it. (A meeting) could only disappoint. & # 39; The one where everyone is disappointed & # 39; ", co-creator of the Serie Marta Kauffman He told Rolling Stone.