Where is the meeting of friends really at the moment

15 years have passed since friends got off the air and the whole castCourteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Y Matt LeBlanc"You still have to meet on camera." The closest audience was in 2016 for a television special in honor of the comedy director James Burrows. But that could change.

Aniston alluded to some kind of meeting, just not a restart or reactivation, while he was in The Ellen DeGeneres show. And as The Hollywood Reporter later reported, some kind of special meeting is being prepared at HBO Max, the new WarnerMedia broadcast platform that will also host the 10 seasons of Friends.

Robert Greenblatt, president of WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct consumer services, confirmed that there is still something going on, and that it could be great.