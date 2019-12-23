What you need to remember about you Season One

Meanwhile, he also has at least one new and beautiful woman to notice, although this time he doubts a little more, after what happened, or rather, what he himself actively did last time. That means that this time, his relationship with the new "you,quot;, also known as Love (Victoria Pedretti), it could start a little differently, or at least Joe will do everything possible to make us think that things are different this time. It is really hard to say.

Joe met Beck in the bookstore where he worked. She read the right kind of books, and it was clearly flirting with him. She didn't wear a bra and used a credit card, classic and extremely specific signals from a woman trying to get attention, you know, so she took it as an advance to stalk all her social networks, track her home address, and masturbate outside from her window while having sex with her boyfriend. And that was only in episode one.

Over the course of the season, he examined all the various parts of Beck's life to decide if they were "good,quot; for her and use them to make her fall in love with him, what he did. They separated after the death of their best friend (because he killed her), but they found their way back to each other, just in time for Beck to begin to realize the fact that Joe might not be so good for her later. of everything.