What you need to remember about you Season One

In just a couple of days, Joe Goldberg does it again.
Your He will debut his second season on December 26, and in case he has not had time to see the first season of the Netflix drama (previously Lifetime), we have it covered (with a little help from the streaming service).
Netflix released a short video summary of the first season with Joe (Penn badgley) catching up with his "love,quot; story with Beck (Elizabeth Lail), which resulted in the death of her ex-boyfriend, her best friend Peach and herself, after she began asking many questions about Joe and her own past, and Joe had to get rid of her.
You can watch that little quick video below, but let's dig a little deeper before the second season, which makes Joe head to Los Angeles to escape his past in New York. And it's not just about the murders he committed, but also the murder he didn't end up committing.
Part of Beck's many questions had to do with Joe's ex-girlfriend, Candace, whom he thought he had killed before meeting Beck. As a surprise to all of us, Candace appeared at the end of the first season, and she is seeking revenge, so Joe hopes that a trip through the country will save him from whatever he has planned as well.
Meanwhile, he also has at least one new and beautiful woman to notice, although this time he doubts a little more, after what happened, or rather, what he himself actively did last time. That means that this time, his relationship with the new "you,quot;, also known as Love (Victoria Pedretti), it could start a little differently, or at least Joe will do everything possible to make us think that things are different this time. It is really hard to say.
Joe met Beck in the bookstore where he worked. She read the right kind of books, and it was clearly flirting with him. She didn't wear a bra and used a credit card, classic and extremely specific signals from a woman trying to get attention, you know, so she took it as an advance to stalk all her social networks, track her home address, and masturbate outside from her window while having sex with her boyfriend. And that was only in episode one.
Over the course of the season, he examined all the various parts of Beck's life to decide if they were "good,quot; for her and use them to make her fall in love with him, what he did. They separated after the death of their best friend (because he killed her), but they found their way back to each other, just in time for Beck to begin to realize the fact that Joe might not be so good for her later. of everything.
When Beck discovered evidence of Joe's crimes, she also had to die, although she gave him the great idea of incriminating her therapist for the murders.
Now, after discovering that Candace is still alive and quite angry, Joe moved to Los Angeles, a place he hates deeply. He works in a grocery store, has a couple of interesting new neighbors and is making friends with people at work, including Love. Love is completed with several friends from Los Angeles, including Gabe, an acupuncturist, and Sunrise, a mommy blogger.
We are going to go ahead and bet that not all of Love's friends and family will be alive this season, but hopefully Candace has something upset up her sleeve as part of her quest for revenge. Or at least hopefully his quest is revenge, because someone has to defeat this guy.
For all we know about the second season, keep scrolling down and have a good ending two days before Joe stalks again.
Lifetime
Welcome to the
The second season is heading to the other side of the country for some light stalking in Los Angeles instead of New York. Will people in New York be better at having curtains? Only time will tell.
What we do know is that Joe is not a Los Angeles fan in any way. He will hate it, and that will be fun. In fact, where the atmosphere of the first season depended heavily on New York, the atmosphere of the second season is based on how much New Yorkers hate Los Angeles.
Netflix
Joe really hates LA
"There is a very particular romantic feeling that comes from being in New York as a young person, especially without much money. You are young, free, you are struggling and you are trying to find a similar spirit. Los Angeles is a completely different environment," he said. EP Sera Gamble to TVLine. "I've lived here since I was 16, and one of the classic tricks about living in Los Angeles is that you're surrounded by former New Yorkers who hate here. So we started the writers' room for season 2 to say," Joe is He moves to Los Angeles and hates him completely. Let's talk about how fun it is. "
Netflix
VIctoria Pedretti takes the initiative
Because Beck is … indisposed, Joe will now look at a girl named Love Quinn, played by Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti.
Love is an aspiring "artistic,quot; chef in Los Angeles who works as a production manager in a high-end grocery store, and is not interested in social networks or the brand and much more in leading an interesting life. She is sad when she meets Joe, and "she may feel that he has also known a loss that changed her life." EP Sera Gamble told EW that Love "embodies the best of Los Angeles," while Joe hates the city and won't change his mind about it.
Netflix
Love has friends
Love has a great variety of friends. Melanie Field plays Sunrise, a lifestyle blogger who stays at home, while Marielle Scott plays Lucy, a literary agent. Charlie Barnett plays Gabe, the oldest and closest friend and confidant of Love, who is fond of acupuncture and psychedelics.
Netflix
New Neighbor, Who Dis?
Carmela Zumbado He plays Delilah Alves, an investigative journalist who lives in the same building as Joe. "Delilah dangerously invests in her new neighbor, Joe Goldberg, who seems to be hiding something." Oh, it's definitely hiding something.
Netflix
Joe has a new job
Adwin brown He plays Calvin, Joe's new and nice boss in the modern Los Angeles grocery store / cafeteria / bookstore, Anavrin (it's Nirvana backwards). "Working in a bookstore with Joe … what can go wrong?" question the Twitter account of the program. Love also works in the store, as does her brother Forty, played by James Scully. He is confident, stubborn and privileged, a charming and sharp thug. He is working on a 12-step program, trusting his sister to support him and pay attention to him, but "it never takes much effort for him to fall out of the car."
Netflix
Long live Candace
Joe's ex-girlfriend made a surprising appearance at the end of the first season, after we assumed that Joe had killed her, and clearly Joe also thought he had killed her. He did not, and Ambyr Childers was promoted to the regular series for the second season. It's unclear if she has followed Joe to Los Angeles or not, but Gamble told THR that he will have "more important things,quot; this season, and if she is there to torment Joe in some way, we are here for that.
Netflix
Jenna Ortega is Ellie
Ortega, protagonist of Disney Channel Stuck in the middle and as young Jane in Jane the virgin, will play a young scammer named Ellie who likes to act and seems older than her years. She grew up in the big city with minimal supervision and must take care of herself and do whatever it takes to earn some money, including Joe Goldberg's scam, apparently.
Netflix
Chris D & # 39; Elia shakes things
The comedian's casting Chris D & # 39; Elia It was a surprise, until we read the description of the Deadline character: "Henderson, a hooded designer, black Ray-Bans, famous and expensive comedian with sneakers with a thing of & # 39; man of lessons people of hard life & # 39; working for him. " Sera Gamble also describes him as a "super famous comedian and a good known guy."
Perfect, honestly.
David Buchan / Variety / Shutterstock
Welcome the penguin
Gotham& # 39; s Robin Lord Taylor He will reappear as Will, a nice guy who deals with "nasty guys,quot; as part of his job and is in a bad situation. In addition to Forty, he is the only main character of whom there are no photos yet, which could mean something or could mean nothing.
Lifetime
Joe's past could return
The fact that Joe has framed Dr. Nicky and has moved all over the country does not mean that the murders of Beck and Peach (and those of Benji and …) were unable to pursue him again. EP Sera Gamble reminded THR that Peach's family has hired an investigator and there is probably still evidence in his home.
"If you look at every act of violence he does in the first season, that is potentially something that could come back and bite him," Gamble said. "And Dr. Nicky is in prison and ardently protests his innocence."
Gamble could not promise that John Stamos will return, but said writers have been "talking a lot about the character."
Netflix
Deviate from the book
The first season deviated from Caroline Kepnes' book in several ways, especially by keeping Candace alive. The second season will be a mix of staying with the book and following that story of Candace somewhere new.
"There is a great story in the second book that we can do, but in our own way," Gamble told TVLine. "Although some of the changes we made in Season 1 seemed small at that time, they were fundamental. Every little change we make to a character is a butterfly that flutters its wings and causes a hurricane in Season 2."
Lifetime
Joe will remain rubbish
In that same interview with THR, Gamble described Joe as a "very interesting and particular guy who thinks he is, what is the word to say it? Maybe he,quot; woke up. "
"He thinks he really understands women. He thinks he is such an amazing ally," he continued. "I think that may be one of the most dangerous positions of all when you are entitled and when you are not fully aware of why you do the things you do … So I don't know, we & # 39; I have so much fun being subversive with the story, and that will continue. "
And we'll keep reminding you that Joe is a serial killer, only for those of you who get too distracted by Penn Badgley's face to remember that.
YourThe second season premieres on Netflix this Thursday, December 26.
Watch Daily pop weekdays at E! at 12 p.m.