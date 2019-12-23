What channel is Packers vs. today? Vikings? Schedule, time for the game & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML7ecea89408c78aee6749a845c4d6cdcc9% %MINIFYHTML7ecea89408c78aee6749a845c4d6cdcc10%

For the second time this season, both for Packers and Viking fans, those who wish to watch their team's game will have to scan their TV channels for ESPN. Green Bay at Minnesota is the game featured on "Monday Night Football,quot; in Week 16, the last Monday night game of the 2019 season.

Monday night's game will have a big impact on the image of the NFL playoffs, regardless of the result. If the Packers win, they will secure the NFC North title and remain in play to gain the overall No. 1 advantage on the field and at home in the NFC playoffs. If the Vikings win, they will be given the opportunity to steal the division in week 17 and climb from seed number 6 in the playoffs to one of the first three seeds.

Sowing scenarios for Packers in NFC support

Minnesota enters the game Monday night as a five-point favorite at home, but runner Dalvin Cook will miss the game due to injury, and quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​does not win in the "Monday Night Football,quot; games in his carrer. If the Vikings lose, they will be trapped on the road in the wild card round of the playoffs like the No. 6 seed, playing in Green Bay, New Orleans, San Francisco or Seattle.

Below is all the information you need to see Packers vs.. Vikings on Monday night at week 16, including the television channel and start time.

What channel is Packers vs. today? Vikings?

TV channel (national) : ESPN

: ESPN Live broadcast: ESPN application

ESPN's "Monday Night Football,quot; presentation this season features Joe Tessitore in the call-by-play call and Booger McFarland providing analysis. Lisa Salters is the ESPN secondary reporter for Monday night games, and John Perry is the crew analyst for 2019.

For those who can't reach a TV and want to find Packers vs. Vikings on the radio, the Minnesota call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and XM channel 226, and the Green Bay call can be heard on Sirius channel 81 and Channel XM 225.

Packers vs. Vikings: what time is the initial service?

Date : Monday December 23

: Monday December 23 Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET start time for Packers vs. Vikings marks the fifth and final appearance in Green Bay's prime time of the regular season. The Packers Week 17 game against the Lions is scheduled for the start of Sunday afternoon.

As for Minnesota, Monday night's game marks its second appearance in primetime in four weeks and fourth overall during the regular season. The Vikings will also play in the Sunday afternoon window early in Week 17, at home against the Bears.

Packers Calendar

Week Date Adversary Start time TV Week 1 September 5 (Thursday) in the bears 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Week 2 September 15 vs. Vikings 1 pm. ET Fox Week 3 September 22 vs. Broncos 1 pm. ET Fox Week 4 September 26 (Thursday) vs. Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET Fox / NFLN Week 5 October 6 in jeans 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Week 6 October 14 (Monday) vs lions 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN Week 7 October 20 against assailants 1 pm. ET CBS Week 8 October 27th in bosses 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Week 9 November 3 in the chargers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Week 10 November 10 vs. panthers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Week 11 GOODBYE – – – Week 12 November 24 to 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Week 13 December 1st in giants 1 pm. ET Fox Week 14 December 8 vs. Red Skins 1 pm. ET Fox Week 15 December 15 vs bears 1 pm. ET Fox Week 16 December 23 (Monday) in vikings 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN Week 17 December 29 in lions 1 pm. ET Fox

