Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

Has anyone ever pronounced the phrase "Kickers win fantasy football championships,quot;? Otherwise, they could probably do it: the problem is that it is harder to predict kickers week by week than any other fantasy football position. But for the last time, we will try to do so in our classification of fantasy kickers of Week 17, which highlights Zane Gonzalez, Matt Gay and Younghoe Koo more than we would have expected.

The biggest variable that will be presented in week 17 is the weather. Most of the games are in warm places or domes this week, but there are some points of concern. Oakland faces the Broncos in Denver, which is usually a great starting point for Daniel Carlson and Brandon McManus in the air, but we'll have to see if there will be snow on the field that affects things. The Giants receive the Eagles, the Patriots receive the Dolphins, the Bengals receive the Browns and the Bills receive the Jets. Fortunately for us, most of the kickers in those games are not even worth using them in fantasy when the weather is nice, so keep the names near the top of our rankings that shouldn't have major weather problems.

It will be worth seeing an injury in week 17, and that is Greg Zuerlein's quad. He examined it in week 16 and is probably fine, but there could be some whispers throughout the week, and he wouldn't want to be prepared for an absence. Otherwise, however, the relevant kickers have remained primarily healthy.

Hopefully your fantasy showdown is not reduced to the starting point. But if so, you can tell your friends that a kicker won you a fantasy championship.

