Week 17 fantasy ranking: defense

The fantasy football defense rankings of week 17 will have some unpredictability added by playoff sowing scenarios. Our two best D / STs of the week are scheduled to be the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore has nothing to play with, while Pats are known to play it safe in week 17, although they still have a lot to compete for. Most of the fantasy leagues that continue until the last week of the regular season think of players who feel out for how the offense affects, but with entire defensive units possibly affected by single absences, there could be question marks on the side Defensive to start, sit down questions too.

Now, in the cases of Baltimore and New England, you should probably start those D / ST anyway. The Patriots face Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins, prone to errors, which should lead to the goodness of fantasy, regardless of who is in the field. We would also feel very good with the Ravens defense against Mason Rudolph or Duck Hodges, two more turnovers waiting to happen.

Beyond the first two, these are clashes as usual. The Colts (@ Jaguars), Broncos (vs. Raiders), Rams (vs. Cardinals) and Packers (@ Lions) have big clashes that should be attacked this week. You can also feel good about San Francisco, which has not been surprising lately, but is facing a Seattle offensive that is reeling and now without Chris Carson.

The defense that many of you were probably delaying lately to get rid of them is the Chargers. A meeting with Patrick Mahomes in the last week of the season is not a good omen for L.A. He may also have broadcast the Redskins against the Giants or the Jets against Pittsburgh; Look elsewhere this week.

The final big question focuses on the defense of Pittsburgh. Normally, you would avoid a D / ST at all costs playing against Lamar Jackson. The point is that the Ravens could sit Lamar. If that happens, everything changes. For now, the Steelers are classified to reflect a confrontation with Jackson. If he sits down, he places Pittsburgh in the top five against Robert Griffin III and company.

Reminder: These ratings will be adjusted throughout the week, so you should check for updates frequently.

Classification of the 17th week of Fantasy Defense