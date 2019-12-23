Watch the first spooky trailer of the Lifetime Chris Watts movie

Lifetime is no stranger to movies taken from the headlines, but some have seemed as chilling as Chris Watts: Confessions of a Murderer? ME! News has an exclusive preview of the new trailer for the next film based on the murders and confessions of real life that shook the country.
The trailer above presents Miss mom outside veteran Sean Kleier how Chris watts going through a lie detector test interrogation about his wife's whereabouts Shanann watts (How I met your mother& # 39; s Ashley Williams) and if you ever lost your temper with your family when abuse scenes appear on the screen. It's a spooky trailer that sets the stage for Chris Watts: Confessions of a Murderer. Brooke smith I played CBI agent Tammy Lee, who was instrumental in bringing Watts to justice.
Click play in the video above to see the disturbing breakthrough.
The public first met Watts when he cried to television cameras for the safe return of his pregnant wife and two daughters. As the story spread, Watts was at the center as an anguished husband and father. But everything changed when a lie detector test failed and he confessed to the murders, finally revealing the details.
Michael Nankin directed the film with a script of Barbara Marshall. Get an even more detailed preview of the movie below.
Chris Watts: Confessions of a Murderer opens on Saturday, January 25 at 8 p.m. In all life. As part of the network's Stop Violence Against Women campaign, a public service announcement with resources on domestic abuse, crisis helplines and other valuable information will appear after the movie. After that, watch out for Beyond the headlines: the tragedy of the Watts family at 10 pm. In all life. The special includes images never seen before and new interviews with close friends of Tammy Lee and Shanann. Cassandra Rosenberg Y Cindy DeRosset.