Watch the first spooky trailer of the Lifetime Chris Watts movie

Lifetime is no stranger to movies taken from the headlines, but some have seemed as chilling as Chris Watts: Confessions of a Murderer? ME! News has an exclusive preview of the new trailer for the next film based on the murders and confessions of real life that shook the country.

The trailer above presents Miss mom outside veteran Sean Kleier how Chris watts going through a lie detector test interrogation about his wife's whereabouts Shanann watts (How I met your mother& # 39; s Ashley Williams) and if you ever lost your temper with your family when abuse scenes appear on the screen. It's a spooky trailer that sets the stage for Chris Watts: Confessions of a Murderer. Brooke smith I played CBI agent Tammy Lee, who was instrumental in bringing Watts to justice.

Click play in the video above to see the disturbing breakthrough.