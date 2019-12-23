Urban meyer to cowboys, browns or redskins? Pros and cons of every NFL coach job

%MINIFYHTML9e2e1e6930a879af373566f46a7496c39% %MINIFYHTML9e2e1e6930a879af373566f46a7496c310%

Will Urban Meyer, one of the most successful coaches in the history of college football, jump to the NFL?

This is a hot topic for "Black Monday," the day after week 17 of the NFL season, when a handful of coaches are usually fired. Meyer, who retired as a coach at Ohio State after the 2018 college football season with a career record of 187-32, spent the 2019 season at Fox as an analyst. The last time Meyer took a year off, he was preparing for the college game.

Could the same thing happen to him in a move to the NFL? If that is the case, then three teams seem to make more sense for him to consider if the jobs are available. The Redskins already have a vacancy, and the Cowboys and Browns may not be far away.

Which of these teams would be best suited for Meyer if he decides to make the move?

Urban Meyer to the Cowboys

The Cowboys are designed to win now, assuming that they imprison Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper with contract extensions. They have enough talent to reach the playoffs in the middle of a horrible season (which could happen next week), and Meyer would provide a leading figure in the locker room around the star runner Ezekiel Elliott.

Urban Meyer and Ezekiel Elliott



The best coaches of Jerry Jones Cowboys were hyper successful college coaches, and Meyer has the same cast as Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer. It is a relationship that could not last more than five years. It may not last more than three years. But there is that opportunity in a Super Bowl right now, and it is an opportunity worth taking advantage of since the Cowboys have the eleventh best record in the NFL since 2010.

Of the 10 teams ahead of Dallas, only Kansas City has not been in the Super Bowl on that stretch. Meyer could be the voice that helps the Cowboys overcome the situation.

Weren't Bill Parcells supposed to be that voice? Or Garrett?

Meyer would still have to work with Jones, and that will surely produce an overflow of drama. Meyer had enough of that at the university level, and the clash of personalities with the owner of the Cowboys had long been monitored weekly.

Meyer, 55, who has dealt with health problems in Florida and Ohio State, is ready for that again? The focus of attention in Dallas is larger than that of Gainesville, Florida, or Columbus, Ohio.

Of the three jobs, this one has by far the greatest pressure to win immediately.

Why is Dallas work better than going back to college?

Urban Meyer to the Browns

Meyer grew up in Ashtabula, Ohio. He played college football in Cincinnati and won a national championship with the Buckeyes. If Meyer took over a team that desperately needs the right coach and led the Browns to the AFC Playoffs, then he would be next to Ohio native Paul Brown in many training discussions.

Cleveland has enough talent to make a Super Bowl race in this window, and the Browns have the most space between the three teams. The list still has Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett on rookie contracts, and Meyer succeeded in managing egos on super-talented lists in Florida and Ohio State. The NFL is a different game, but Cleveland is so hungry for success.

Meyer would galvanize the large cross section of the fan base that roots the Buckeyes. If anyone can work on the "Cleveland vs. The World,quot; angle, it is Meyer. That would play well within the AFC North.

Urban Meyer in Cleveland



Yes, the Browns are trying that approach with Freddie Kitchens and, well, you see the results.

The Cleveland against the world does not work when the team cannot go out of its own way. This franchise has been doing that since 1999. Browns' problems range from top to bottom, and this is one of the most undisciplined teams in the NFL.

How would that solve Meyer? How would Meyer, a well-known control fan, handle a list that includes Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr.? Those are two personalities that are much bigger than the lifelong college coach.

Meyer's inexperience in the NFL could also be exposed here. He would have to weigh whether it is worth the risk given the success he has had in the state of Ohio. Ron Rivera, who was fired by the Panthers this season and has Super Bowl experience, would be a better hiring for Cleveland.

Breaking down what you should change in Cleveland

Urban Meyer to the Redskins

Meyer would have the opportunity to continue working with the quarterback of the franchise Dwayne Haskins, who showed an improvement in the final stretch for a team trampled this season. Terry McLaurin, another prominent rookie from the state of Ohio, is one of Meyer's favorite Buckeyes.

In Washington, Meyer would not face the pressure of winning immediately as he would in Dallas. He would not face the burden of changing the course of Cleveland's hometown. Any success or failure in Washington would have a low cost for Meyer's legacy. Steve Spurrier failed in DC after two seasons, but later coached in South Carolina afterwards.

Dwayne Haskins and Urban Meyer



If Meyer took this job, he could also get Chase Young with the No. 2 general pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That's another Beltway Buckeye that people would love.

The Redskins of the state of Ohio could have the opportunity to be a wild card team of the NFC.

Meyer would be working for a franchise that has selected seven head coaches and two interim coaches since Dan Snyder took over in 1999. That includes big names from the NFL (Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan), big names from Redskins (Joe Gibbs) and Spurrier. Washington has literally tried everything, and none of that has worked.

Spurrier tried to win in Washington with former Florida players, and the plan failed, he had a 12-20 record after two seasons. Meyer might not be treated with as much patience as the Redskins as he would with the Cowboys or the Browns given Washington's trajectory. The Redskins also have the least amount of maximum space of the three that are heading towards 2020.

Where should Urban Meyer go?

Cross Washington from the list first. Apart from ties with Haskins, it is not the right choice for Meyer. It would be better to stay in Fox's studio.

The other two works are much more interesting.

It really comes down to Dallas (the best fit) and Cleveland (the sentimental fit). Of those two, the Cowboys present the best work for Meyer. Jones made it work with previous college coaches, and his organization has shown that it can be closer to a Super Bowl than Cleveland. At this point, the Browns would be happy with a winning season.

That sentimental factor caused Meyer to return to Columbus, but could Cleveland push him back one more time for a much harder job? The Browns can make an interesting launch, but it wouldn't be better than the Cowboys have if Jones wants Meyer.

Here is the biggest difference: the Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since 1995. The Browns won their last playoff game last season. Meyer wants to break a playoff drought in Cleveland or a Super Bowl drought in Dallas?

Those who have followed their university career know that Cleveland might look like Plan A. But the correct answer is Big D.