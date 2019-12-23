Under attack, Colombian indigenous guards fight for land, survival | Colombia

Tacueyo, Cauca – José Norman Montano took his little daughter near his chest while cutting indomitable banana leaves, carving a passage to reach the top of a hill.

"Zero-zero-20, copies?" A voice issued a response from his walkie talkie that reported the findings on a different mountain. In the distance, a thin column of smoke dissipated in the midday heat, perhaps a sign of one of the armed groups camped on indigenous lands.

Montano looked through a telescope before handing it to a woman, who held it before the narrowed eyes of her five-year-old daughter. The 12 of the group wore blue cotton vests embroidered with the words "Kiwe Thegnas,quot; on the back: "defenders of the land,quot; in the native language of their town, Nasayuwe. For kilometers in all directions, hundreds of people with the same uniform combed the Taasayo indigenous reserve in the war state of Cauca, in search of possible threats. From time to time, the static gurgling of its radios would join in words: "Kiwes, we could have a situation below."

The operation from dawn to dusk was part of Norman's duty as part of the Indigenous Guard – Indigenous Guard – an unarmed civil defense force of women, men, children and the elderly that has resisted violence in their territories for decades. Using absolute power in numbers, they work to prevent armed groups from taking control in an area that has been plagued by conflicts for generations.

An Indigenous Guard coordinator detains his little daughter during a territorial control survey in Tacueyo, Cauca (Hanna Wallis / Al Jazeera)

In recent weeks, the Guards have joined hundreds of thousands of people throughout Colombia who have demonstrated in a national strike against the government of President Ivan Duque.

Colombians, frustrated by issues ranging from pension cuts to killings of social leaders, have taken to the streets since November 21. For the Indigenous Guards in Cauca, historical mobilization represents only one more step on a long and endless road of resistance. The practice of mass dissent is familiar to them, older than any administration; The only difference this time is the scale of solidarity.

"This is what we have always looked for," Luis Ascue, a former Guard leader, told Al Jazeera about recent protests. "We are always stronger together," he said.

Defenders of life

On the shoulder of each Guard, where a rifle could go, there are wooden canes adorned with red and green ribbons, the colors of blood and earth. To an unknown spectator, blunt sticks may seem impotent against the threat of gunfire, but their canes are ancestral symbols of authority that grant a deeper force than the brute force of the weaponry.

Cauca has always been a hotbed of the country's half-century armed conflict. The rebel groups settled in the extensive green mountains of the state; the army and paramilitary forces tried to exterminate them. Indigenous communities in the area have lived in crossfire for generations.

During a demonstration on the Pan-American Highway on the first day of the national strike, a woman from the Guard raises her staff in the air while leaders read the names of the victims (Hanna Wallis / Al Jazeera)

In 1971, the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC) was established, consolidating an effort by indigenous peoples through multiple tribal identities that work to recover their ancestral lands. As a result of their grassroots organization in Cauca, indigenous peoples throughout Colombia now have constitutionally protected collective territories and autonomy rights. These advances were made possible by the stubborn efforts of the movement that carried out dozens of roadblocks, mass marches and other forms of peaceful civil disobedience to reverse state oppression.

But as the CRIC gained regional strength, it became an objective of armed groups on all sides of the conflict threatened by their base power. The Guard emerged as an instrument of territorial defense with the principle that they could not control the war through more violence.

"The strategy is called active neutrality," said Ezequiel Vitonaz, a former indigenous mayor of Toribio, a town near the birthplace of the Guard.

"We weren't going to sit down and let ourselves be annihilated," Vitonaz told Al Jazeera. "But by using weapons, we would simply be another armed group like everyone else who would keep this conflict alive, and it hasn't worked for more than 50 years."

A procession of indigenous guardians marches along the Pan-American Highway on the outskirts of Caldono, Cauca, during the first day of the Colombian national strike (Hanna Wallis / Al Jazeera)

The Guard was activated as an organized force in 2001 after the brutal paramilitary massacre of Naya that left dozens of civilians dead or injured, and predicted the risk of expanding paramilitary power. Instead of increasing the bloodshed, the Guards dialogue with different parts of the conflict to negotiate solutions, a tactic that earned them the Colombian National Peace Prize in 2004. They have maintained a sophisticated intelligence network of control points where they supervise Who enters and leaves. Indigenous territories

The peaceful methodology of the Guard has been so successful in resisting the armed conflict that has proliferated throughout Colombia. There are now 60,000 active members across the country, of which 13,000 are in Cauca. The service is voluntary and unpaid, but participation continues to grow. The leaders of the NASA Guard in Cauca have trained Afro-Colombian and peasant communities to develop their own versions: the Maroon Guard and the Peasant Guard.

The power of the Guard comes from the relentless unity and spiritual practices that connect them to the land they protect. The force is not so much the defense against armed groups in the conflict, but a deeper concept of harmony at the root of NASA's worldview, which violence disrupts.

When clashes occur, the Guard activates the masses with a quick alert that is broadcast on the radio.

At the funeral of two guards killed in August, members hold their wooden canes while singing the Guard's anthem (Hanna Wallis / Al Jazeera)

That was his approach in February 2018, when a group of armed dissidents descended on the city of Tacueyo to recover the weapons that the Guard had confiscated. At the first sign of danger, the patrol guard called for reinforcements, and within minutes, hundreds of people surrounded the assailants.

The tactic has worked more times than Ascue can remember. Even heavily armed personnel, when they are enveloped by an entire community, are reluctant to kill thousands of men, women, elderly and children, who quickly huddle around them.

The Guard separated the rifles they confiscated from a dissident guerrilla faction in Tacueyo, Cauca (Hanna Wallis / Al Jazeera)

A few days after the skirmish in 2018, the Guard held a public assembly, where they cut each machine gun and broke each bullet in a ceremonial act to repel violence.

"From the beginning, we designed La Guardia based on the strength of the collective," said Ascue. "It is not only we who actively patrol; the Guard is all of us. We are defending life."

A new generation of violence.

The effectiveness of the Guard confiscating weapons and capturing assailants has made them targets of reprisals, which are increasing.

Following the 2016 Colombian peace agreement between the rebel group of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the government, the armed networks in Cauca were reconfigured. The dissident factions separated from the peace process and were divided into new groups competing for territorial control. While the FARC was a unified rebel organization with a clear chain of command, its descendants are smaller criminal networks with no revolutionary goals. Instead, they seek profits above all else, which they secure through extortion, drug trafficking or financial rewards for killing the main group that prevents them from taking power: the Indigenous Guard.

"The situation is more complicated than ever," a Guard coordinator told Al Jazeera.

"We were never the main objectives before. Now, there is no way to know who to talk to, so it is very difficult to negotiate as we used to do," added the coordinator, who wished he was not identified.

In Toribio, Cauca, hundreds of people attend the funeral of a Guardian who was killed in August (Hanna Wallis / Al Jazeera)

Since 2016, more than 750 social leaders have been killed. Indigenous leaders in this part of the country are among the most victimized. In Cauca alone, there have been at least 127 homicides, 264 individual threats, 80 collective threats, 32 assassination attempts and seven massacres, according to CRIC records.

"In 2019 alone, they killed more than 67 people," said one of the heads of the organization, Ermes Pete Vivas, during a speech in Caldono on the first day of the national strike. Many people at the protest in Caldono wore cardboard masks with the face of Christina Bautista, a beloved indigenous governor who was killed in a high-profile massacre in Tacueyo on October 29. During that same week, 12 NASA leaders in northern Cauca, mostly members of the Guard, were also killed.

In response to the massacre in Tacueyo, Duque ordered 2,500 soldiers to Cauca, a measure that was a violation of the desire of indigenous authorities to expel all armed groups from their territories, including the military. Many protesters attribute the recent increase in violence to Duque's failures in the execution of the 2016 agreement.

Speaking to local media, the national head of the Guard, Lucho Acosta asked: "How many more do we have to kill before the government complies?"

New solidarity in the national strike

More than a thousand guards traveled to the capital of Colombia, Bogotá, earlier this month to participate in the national strike.

They became the focus of the cries of concentration that echoed in the biggest streets of the city.

"Guard guard, force force!" – "guardian guardians, force force!" they shouted. "Until when? Until forever!"

People rushed to shake the guard's hand and thank them. The show of popular solidarity seemed to fulfill a call for unified resistance that the CRIC has exhorted throughout its existence.

People in Bogotá say goodbye to the Indigenous Guard when they leave in a caravan of Chiva buses back to Cauca (Hanna Wallis / Al Jazeera)

Aida Quilcue, a leading NASA leader, spoke before the crowds gathered in Bogotá the day the Guard arrived in the city. "Before, we called you. Now, you have summoned us here, and this makes us proud," he said, his voice trembling with emotion.

In March, Quilcue was part of a mobilization that the CRIC orchestrated to block the road near Caldono, Cauca, in the same section they walked on the first day of the National Strike. The activists closed the passage for almost a month in a protest action known as "la minga,quot;, a Quechua word for the collective effort of the community.

During the March mobilization, thousands of Guards moved in caravans to Caldono from indigenous reserves throughout Cauca in buses full of supplies. Around the perimeter of the expansive camps next to the Pan American, lines of them patrolled the flow of people entering and leaving, while other shifts descended to the road, prepared for the flood of tear gas and rubber bullets.

This is a millennium fight. We have been doing it for more than 500 years. Aida Quilcue, leader of NASA

The mass protest was a sophisticated choreography of participation, from women preparing huge pots of food, to spiritual elders who defined strategies to resist police repression, an expression of the Guard's ascending power. They promised to keep the blockages until Duke talked with them.

After 27 days of militarized police force that failed to dissolve the protesters, the president agreed, but on the day of the proposed meeting, he raised thousands of indigenous protesters waiting for his arrival.

Several CRIC leaders reminded protesters in the strike last month that "La Minga continues."

"We are keeping our word, as we have always done," Quilcue told Al Jazeera. In 2008, the leader's husband was killed by military officers in an attack that is believed to have been intended to kill her. Instead of accepting state-sponsored bodyguards, he opted for the protection of his reliable Indigenous Guard.

Back in Tacueyo, the number of patrol guards has declined in recent months; Four members were killed, three more, including José Norman Montano, are recovering from serious injuries, and several others have been forced to flee the area. But his dedication has not faltered.

"This is a fight of millennia," Quilcue said. "We've been doing it for more than 500 years."