Ukraine and pro-Russia separatists agree to exchange prisoners | Russia news

Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists said on Monday they would hold an exchange of prisoners by the end of the year, following the high-profile peace talks in Paris.

The announcement came after Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy held their first face-to-face talks this month and agreed on measures to reduce the conflict.

The exchange will focus on detainees detained by Kiev and separatists, three months after Ukraine made a long-awaited exchange with Russia of 35 prisoners each.

More than 13,000 people have died and one million have fled their homes since pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine launched a bid for independence in 2014, initiating a conflict that deepened Russia's departure from west.

"An agreement was reached on the mutual release of detainees by the end of the year," Darka Olifer, spokesman for former President Leonid Kuchma, said on Facebook.

Kuchma represents Kiev in talks with Russia and the separatists.

Separatist official Darya Morozova said the lists of prisoners still agreed.

The representative of Moscow, Boris Gryzlov, confirmed to journalists that the parties had managed to agree "the necessary conditions,quot; for the exchange, but did not say what they were.

The OSCE Special Representative, Martin Sajdik, confirmed that preparations for the exchange were underway.

At the Paris summit, the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine agreed to implement a complete ceasefire and proceed with a new withdrawal of the forces from the conflict zones by March 2020.

French President Emmanuel Macron said at the time that a new summit would be held in four months to take stock of progress in ending the conflict.