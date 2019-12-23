Turkey in talks with Russia while thousands flee the bombings in Syria | News

%MINIFYHTML61c91b407667aee9e1f21e108efe25c79% %MINIFYHTML61c91b407667aee9e1f21e108efe25c710%

A Turkish delegation was in Russia on Monday to discuss Syria, after reports that Russia-backed attacks were forcing tens of thousands more Syrians to flee to Turkey.

This developed as a car bomb in northern Syria, near the border with Turkey, and killed at least eight civilians, including a woman and a child.

Turkey already hosts at least 3.7 million Syrians, the largest refugee population in the world.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML61c91b407667aee9e1f21e108efe25c711% %MINIFYHTML61c91b407667aee9e1f21e108efe25c712%

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he could not handle a new influx and urged Russia to stop the attacks in Idlib province in northwestern Syria.

The Turkey-based Humanitarian Aid Foundation (IHH) said Monday that 120,000 Syrians were fleeing to the Turkish border, a figure higher than Erdogan's estimate of 80,000.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to hostilities, which he said had displaced 30,000 people in the last week alone, his spokesman said.

"The Secretary General reminds all parties of their obligations to protect civilians and guarantee freedom of movement," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad promised to recover the region of Idlib, the last significant area of ​​Syria that is still under rebel control after eight and a half years of civil war.

Russia and Iran have supported Assad's forces during the Syrian conflict, while Turkey has backed Syrian rebels fighting against Assad.

Russian and Syrian army airplanes have been attacking civilian convoys trying to flee the city of Idlib, Maarat el-Numan, leaving hundreds of families still trapped there, activists and aid groups said.

"It is a tragic situation for civilians who remain in the city since Russian planes are hitting any convoy that leaves the city, while those who were able to reach areas closer to the border have nowhere to take refuge," said Mohamad Rasheed, An activist in the area. .

Libya also on the agenda

The Syrian army said on Monday that it had fought fierce battles in southeast Idlib and had taken over several villages after killing a large number of what it called terrorists.

"People lie on the ground sleeping outdoors without blankets and in the rain and cold," said Feras Saad, who fled the city with his family and found refuge in the border village of Harabosh.

Syrian grave diggers return to school

Moscow and Damascus deny accusations of indiscriminate bombing of civil areas and say they are fighting Islamist militants inspired by al Qaeda.

A Turkish diplomatic source said the delegation in Russia will also discuss the possible deployment of troops from Turkey and military support to Libya, after Ankara and Tripoli signed a military cooperation agreement last month.

Russia has said it is concerned about any such deployment.

Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey could increase military support for the UN-backed National Agreement (GNA) government of Fayez al-Serraj, which has been fighting an offensive by the forces of eastern Libya led by Khalifa Haftar.

Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have backed Haftar forces.

Later on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss the events in Syria and Libya. He did not give more details.